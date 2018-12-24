‘Sunday Night Football’ Grows;’ Madam Secretary’ Hits Season High

Penultimate continued franchise’s upward trend. Seattle Seahawks’ 38-31 besting of Kansas City Chiefs (household metered market 12.6 rating/24 share), easily making it Sunday’s top-performing primetime program.

It’s NBC’s top rated Week 16 game in four years – up 40% compared to last year’s Week 16 Vikings-Packers game, which was played on a Saturday so as to dodge Christmas Eve Sunday. Sunday’s game also marks the 13th time in past 16 games that NBC’s overnight rating has topped corresponding 2017 game.



Top markets for Chiefs-Seahawks on NBC’s Sunday Night Football: Kansas City (43.5/69); Seattle (39.7/69); New Orleans (21.5/33); Portland (19.1/36); Norfolk 1(5.7/26); San Diego (15.5/31); Richmond (15.5/27); Denver (15.2/31); Albuquerque (15.2/27); Phoenix (15.1/30).

Meanwhile, CBS numbers aren’t entirely reliable due to football overrun, but 60 Minutes (1.8 demo rating, 10.94 million viewers) are on the low end for having an NFL over-run lead-in (5.7, 24.45M).

Meanwhile, Madam Secretary’s (0.8, 5.86M) shift to 9 PM on a night of an NFL lead-in lifted pushed the show to its season high in 18-49 and its biggest total viewership since its October 7 season starter averaged 6.125 million.

ABC’s 9 PM special The Year: 2018 (0.5, 2.82M) tumbled compared to last year’s The Year: 2017 (0.8, 3.877M) on a Tuesday in December at 10 PM. The year-end news special this year followed ABC’s repeats: America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.5,3.62M), Disney’s Prep & Landing (0.4, 2.20M), and Prep & Landing: Naughty vs Nice (0.5, 1.98M).

Fox’s all-rerun night included Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (0.9, 3.13M), The Simpsons (0.6, 1.72M), Bob’s Burgers (0.5, 1.36M), Family Guy (0.5, 1.49M) and Rel (0.3, 930K).

CW aired repeats of Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic (0.2, 910K) and Charmed (0.1, 460K).

NBC (4.2, 15.19M)’s closest competition CBS (2.2, 11.24M) was followed by ABC (0.5, 2.83M) and Fox (0.5, 1.68M) in a tie for demo No. 3; CW (0.1, 690K) followed.

