Sunday with Vick Hope: ‘I’ll never say no to a game of Scrabble’

‘I’m not someone who sits in front of the telly and flicks through the channels’: Vick Hope. Photograph: Loredana Sangiuliano/Shutterstock

Early riser? I try not to lie in too late – I’m normally awake for 9am – because I want to make the most of it. There’s a real nice feeling on a Sunday. I like the vibe.

Coffee or alcohol? There’s a little coffee shop near to where I live that does a great flat white. I used to have a glass of red wine with my dinner, but I’m drinking a lot less than I ever used to because the hangovers are getting worse. Now I sip a cup of mint tea – not very rock’n’roll, I know.

Favourite activity? I’ll never say no to a game of Scrabble. Growing up, we didn’t have a television, so we were either outside or immersed in board games. My husband, Adam [DJ Calvin Harris], and I play Scrabble. We have a scoreboard that is highly contested. Every game gets dated in a book with a tally and all scores are recorded. He’s won 84 games and I’ve won 75. I’ve met my match.

Sundays growing up? My parents used to combine forces and put a Nigerian spin on a full English breakfast. There would be a chilli incorporated into the beans, plantain instead of hash browns. My three brothers used to play rugby, so we’d go and watch them. And in the evening we’d have a Sunday roast.

Book or TV series? If it’s something I want to see I’ll seek it out, but I’m not someone who sits in front of the telly and flicks through channels. I currently have a couple of books on the go – The Storm We Made by Vanessa Chan and Lessons by Ian McEwan. I host the Women’s prize for fiction podcast, which is such a joy, and means I am constantly reading.

Exercise or rest? I adore being in nature and exploring outdoors. I spent the first 10 years of my life in Newcastle, then we moved to the Northumberland countryside. I am very grateful that I had so much fresh air and green growing up. It keeps your mental wellbeing and perspective in check. On Sundays, I like to cover a bit of ground, so I’ll briskly walk for an hour, take deep breaths and focus the mind.

Vick Hope is working with Mastercard to champion music industry trailblazers around the Brit awards