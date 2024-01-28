Sunday with Yvette Fielding: ‘Who does housework? You’ve got all week’

Photograph: Andersen Press

Up early or lie-in? Got to have a lie-in, particularly if I’ve been working late on a Saturday night. Sometimes I’ll finish at 3am and won’t get out of my pit until 11am.

What’s for breakfast? Shreddies with hot milk and a little honey to warm my tummy. Hot milk, not boiling, or else they go soggy.

Sunday mornings? Our eldest daughter, Mary, is a medic in the RAF and comes home at weekends. We’ll go into the front room in our jimjams with coffee and put on The Hobbit or Lord of the Rings.

Sunday lunch? We’d go to the pub more, but they haven’t cracked Sunday dinner for vegetarians. I’m inclined to cook – thick and creamy cauliflower cheese, Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes in lots of garlic. Mary makes the gravy.

Sundays growing up? My maternal grandmother was from Syria. My grandad was a sergeant in the Cheshire regiment during World War Two. During the 50s, they travelled to the Middle East. My grandmother cooked amazing Mediterranean dishes.

Sunday housework? Who does housework on a Sunday? You’ve got all week. The pan cupboard is an evil entity – you never know what might jump out – and the dishwasher won’t stop beeping. The language that comes out of my mouth…

Any exercise? If it’s a nice summer day, we’ll have the kitchen door open and I might tidy the garden. We’ve got a lake. Mary puts a duvet into the rowing boat and floats around with a book. The boat’s got a hole, so we need a new one, else it might sink.

Sunday evenings? We’ll decide on something to watch. This weekend we’re going back to Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Monday mornings? I go swimming, then volunteer as a teacher at a local primary school. One time I swam with my mascara on and looked like a deranged panda. I’ve got the kids to give me ideas for my next book.

Yvette Fielding’s latest book for young adults, Most Haunted Theatres, is out now