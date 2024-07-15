Sunday's latest on the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump
ABC15 is following the latest on the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
The former first lady spoke out after former President Donald Trump was wounded in a shooting at a campaign event the previous evening.
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Sunday Sen. JD Vance’s (R-Ohio) response to the attempted assassination of former President Trump should “disqualify” him from serving as vice president. Vance, a contender for Trump’s choice of running mate, said in a social media post on Saturday that the shooting was “not some isolated incident” and suggested…
The man who shot former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania political rally has been identified.
Tim McCarthy, who in 1981 defended then-President Ronald Reagan from a gunman, gave his assessment of the shooting to WGN-TV.
The 20-year-old kitchen worker and registered Republican has been named by the FBI as the gunman.
Even amidst bloody chaos at his campaign rally on Saturday, Donald Trump felt it was necessary to urge his followers to “fight, fight, fight” as a way to remind them of the MAGA mission that propelled Trump to the White House in 2016 and may return him there in November.In an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernan, co-host of Squawk Box, Trump on Sunday spoke for the first time about his iconic fist-pumping moment following the shooting rampage“He thought it was essential to get out the message at tha
Ukraine's Zelensky was asked about Biden's name gaffe when he touched down in Ireland on July 13.
For years, Russian state media pundits have been claiming that the Democrats would assassinate Donald Trump and even previously proposed that Russia’s Federal Security Service should “start protecting our Donald.”Unconstrained by facts or journalistic standards—striving to kill two birds with one stone—Russian propagandists are now blaming both the Democrats and Ukrainians for an attempt on Trump’s life. During Sunday’s broadcast of the show At Dawn on the Solovyov Live network, former New York
Corey Comperatore, a beloved former fire chief, was identified as the rally attendee who was fatally caught in the crossfire of Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, with loved ones writing he was shielding his wife and daughter when he was struck by a rifleman’s bullet. The identity of Comperatore, 50, became public Sunday morning after a pair of posts from his wife, Helen Comperatore, and daughter, Allyson Comperatore, detailed their loved one’s chaotic final moments and their heartbreak.Allys
The senator and congresswoman are set to speak at this week’s Republican National Convention The post JD Vance, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Turn Ire on Democrats Following Trump Shooting: ‘Democrats Wanted This to Happen’ appeared first on TheWrap.
As Trump travels across the country holding rallies, the furthest Melania has ventured is to fundraisers hosted at her own homes. What happens if Trump wins — and then divorces his wife? asks Gustaf Kilander
In the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, there are growing questions about how a sniper was able to obtain rooftop access roughly 150 yards from the former president’s position at the podium at an outdoor rally.
Trump will make a vice presidential pick and give an acceptance speech at the convention.
Vice President Harris is the most obvious successor to President Biden should he withdraw from the Democratic ticket amid mounting pressure, a situation that would immediately raise the question of who would be Harris’s running mate. Here are some of the possible picks. Andy Beshear Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who has also been discussed as…
The BBC's Gary O'Donoghue was broadcasting live as a gunman fired at terrified rallygoers - here's his account.
Ohio GOP Sen. J.D. Vance said the Biden campaign's "rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."