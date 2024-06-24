Sunday's severe outbreak prompted 6 concurrent tornado warnings in Saskatchewan

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms hammered portions of Saskatchewan through the second half of Sunday, bringing several confirmed tornadoes, massive hail, and damaging winds to the region.

At one point on Sunday, forecasters tracked six simultaneous supercells capable of producing tornadoes.

The City of Saskatoon activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to a tornado watch in the area Sunday afternoon. In a news release issued by the city, officials said emergency response teams and city departments were on standby for the severe weather impacts.

While the tornado threat waned as the sun set on Sunday, the threat for severe weather continued into the overnight and early morning hours on Monday. Survey teams will be out to assess the damage, and officially confirm just how many tornadoes did touch down.

Here's a closer look at Sunday's severe weather outbreak as it erupted over social media:

Some damage in Gravelbourg #skstorm after the tornado warning. @westernuNTP very isolated. Debris is backwards from wind direction of cell. May be downburst. Rest of town showing some hail damage. Will send the video tomorrow showing the storm pic.twitter.com/LL4hmH3NxC — Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk) June 24, 2024

Watching the storm from our living room in Estevan and suddenly these started raining down. I’ve never seen hail like this in my life. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/bUq4OrV1oq — illjay (@bcuzthenight) June 24, 2024

‼️ON THE GROUND ‼️

South of Middle Lake, Sask

7:38pm#skstorm pic.twitter.com/hrJGHQHDHc — Twista Hunterz (@TwistaHunterz) June 24, 2024

@weathernetwork Got close to 1.5 inch diameter hail fall in Osler, SK just after 6pm #skstorm pic.twitter.com/6RNPHJhCwz — Kristin 🇨🇦 (@tinlynn81) June 24, 2024

Possible water spout north of Vonda 6:50 p.m. never fully condensed but could see rotation in the water #skstorm pic.twitter.com/GkzrN5MCfL — Big Time Kyle (@btk_weather) June 24, 2024

8:21 PM CST - 2.5 cm hail with storm near Ogema, SK. #SKStorm pic.twitter.com/flRaQs4RaW — Keane Kokolsky (@KeaneKokolsky) June 24, 2024

Header image courtesy of Braydon Morisseau in Bruno, Sask.