Sunday's severe outbreak prompted 6 concurrent tornado warnings in Saskatchewan

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms hammered portions of Saskatchewan through the second half of Sunday, bringing several confirmed tornadoes, massive hail, and damaging winds to the region.

At one point on Sunday, forecasters tracked six simultaneous supercells capable of producing tornadoes.

Baron - Sask tornado warnings - June23
The City of Saskatoon activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to a tornado watch in the area Sunday afternoon. In a news release issued by the city, officials said emergency response teams and city departments were on standby for the severe weather impacts.

While the tornado threat waned as the sun set on Sunday, the threat for severe weather continued into the overnight and early morning hours on Monday. Survey teams will be out to assess the damage, and officially confirm just how many tornadoes did touch down.

Here's a closer look at Sunday's severe weather outbreak as it erupted over social media:

Header image courtesy of Braydon Morisseau in Bruno, Sask.

