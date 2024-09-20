Sunglasses made with space technology? Learn more about NASA-born Revo sunnies here

Save up to 60% on NASA-born Revo sunglasses at this end-of-summer sale. Reviewed/Revo

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

There are a lot of sunglasses out there that claim to be designed specifically for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. But do any of them come from NASA? Yes, that NASA. Revo sunglasses were founded in 1985 by NASA astrophysicist and optical engineer Dr. Mitch Ruda. I’m not a scientist but to put it simply, Dr. Ruda basically took the material developed to protect against space radiation and used it on sunnies. This insane space technology protects against harmful solar rays and is insanely durable, making Revo a pioneer in the eyewear industry. The best part? You can save up to 60% on Revo sunglasses at the brand's huge end-of-summer sale right now! Learn more about the brand below.

Revo Genesis Swappable Lens

Save up to 60% on Nasa-born Revo sunglasses at this end-of-summer sale.

Shop Revo

How do REVO sunglasses utilize NASA technology?

Revo sunglasses incorporate NASA-developed lens technology that was originally created to shield satellite portholes from space radiation. This technology ensures that Revo lenses offer unparalleled clarity, 100% polarization and effective glare reduction. The brand says that they are ideal for both everyday use and extreme outdoor activities.

Save up to 60% on Revo sunglasses that come with easily swappable high-tech lenses.

What makes Revo sunglasses good for outdoor enthusiasts?

Revo sunglasses are celebrated for their high-performance lenses that provide exceptional protection and clarity. The brand’s use of NASA technology works to block harmful UV rays and reduce glare, making them perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, Revo's stylish designs and durable materials cater to adventure seekers who want a fashionable accessory that is actually functional for their extreme activities.

Shop Revo sunglasses

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Revo sunglasses: Save up to 60% on the NASA-born eyewear brand