All About Suni Lee's Parents, Yeev Thoj and John Lee

Suni Lee's parents, Yeev Thoj and and John Lee, are her biggest supporters.

When Suni made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games — as the first woman of Asian descent and the first Hmong-American to win an Olympic all-around title in gymnastics — her mom and dad watched from their home state of Minnesota at a viewing party due to COVID-19 restrictions.

As the room of more than 200 erupted into cheers, John reflected on his daughter’s perseverance and sacrifices.

“I am so happy that she got the gold, and I don’t know what else to say. It’s just surreal, you know?” he said in an interview with Minnesota Public Radio in 2021. “I never expected this, but she did it. Thirteen years of hard work, and she did it.”

Yeev recalled watching Shannon Miller lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and wondered if her future children could reach such great heights. “I was hoping maybe someday if I had a kid maybe she would do gymnastics and go to the Olympics,” she told The Washington Post in 2021.

Now, Suni is competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and her parents will be there to encourage her in person.

Here's everything to know about Suni Lee's parents, Yeev Thoj and John Lee.

They are from Laos

Yeev and John — who are part of the Hmong ethnic group — immigrated to the United States from Laos, a Southeast Asian country bordered by Myanmar, China, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand. Both were children when their families sought refuge in Thailand after the Vietnam War before settling in Minnesota.

“A lot of people don't understand Hmong people or that we went through a really rough life to get here to the United States,” John told ESPN in a 2021 profile. “Many groups of Asians get lumped together. Did you see the movie with Clint Eastwood, ‘Gran Torino’? It was based on the Hmong people, and even still no one knows. Maybe because of [Suni], people might know us.”

John is a Navy and Army veteran who works as an applications engineer, and Yeev is an associate care manager for a health insurance company. Suni told the Star Tribune in 2021 that her parents and grandparents don’t like to dwell on their difficult past, but she is thankful for their sacrifices.

“We know they did it for a reason, so they could be safe and their kids could have a good life,” she said. “It's something very cool for my generation to know they did that for us. And it was all worth it.”

They have six children

Before meeting Yeev and her then 2-year-old daughter Suni, John already had two children from a previous marriage, Jonah and Shyenne. They went on to have three children together: Evionn, Lucky and Noah.

John and Yeev never married, but when she was a teenager, Suni decided to take the name Lee.

"She wanted his last name," Yeev told ESPN in 2021.

John built a gymnastics apparatus in their backyard

Yeev and John were both high school athletes, so they were eager for their daughter to get involved in sports.

John, in particular, loved to climb and flip as a child, and he and Suni often executed synchronized backflips, according to ESPN. Home videos feature the father-daughter duo doing backflips around their home and while on vacation.

Though Yeev and John were taught that participating in sports "wasn't part of [their] culture," they kept open minds about the possibilities. When a family friend saw Suni doing somersaults at the park and suggested she attend a gymnastics class for toddlers, her parents wasted no time and enrolled her the next week.

It was around this time that John constructed a four-foot-long makeshift balance beam out of an old mattress to aid Suni's development, per Elle. The beam is still in their yard today, serving as a reminder of where their daughter's athletic dreams began.

Yeev gets nervous watching Suni compete

Yeev is admittedly a nervous gymnastics parent.

“When she does her routine, I usually hold my breath. I really don’t like to watch it,” she told Fox 9 in 2021.

Hmong American anchor Gia Vang of KARE 11 joined the family at the 2021 Olympic Games viewing party and observed the anxious mom.

“[She was] wiping away tears every so often, a slightly nervous smile on her face. She was clenching the hands of loved ones around her and clearly taking deep breaths,” Vang wrote, adding that Yeev leaned her head on John’s shoulders.

In his interview with ESPN, John also admitted feeling unease when Suni competes. "I try to be confident for her, but inside there is nerves," he said.

John has given Suni important pep talks

Whenever Suni needs a pep talk, she turns to her dad: As the elite gymnast was preparing to compete for a spot on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic team, she called home and admitted feeling nervous.

“You're not doing this for nobody else anymore,” John responded, according to ESPN. “Not for your friends, not for the Hmong community. You are doing this for yourself now. OK? Enjoy. That's your only goal. You got this.”

Speaking to the outlet, the father of six explained that he began competing on the elite level, he always traveled with Suni and talked to her before competitions. While at first, John was "hard on her," he's eased up as she succeeded and she felt different kinds of pressure.

“He basically just told me to go out there and do what I normally do — not too much, and not too little because what I’ve been doing has been working obviously," Suni told USA Today in 2021 after qualifying for Team USA.

John suffered a life-changing accident

Days prior to Suni's scheduled departure for the U.S. National Gymnastics Championships in August 2019, John fell from a ladder while trimming a tree. The accident severely damaged his spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. He also sustained multiple rib fractures and broke his right wrist, per the Star Tribune.

“I thought he was going to pass away when he was in the hospital, so I didn’t want to go to nationals and compete. But he told me to go, that he really wanted me to go. So I did,” Suni told The New York Times in 2020.

John uses a wheelchair and does electronic stimulation on his legs, according to Kare 11. He once had plans to do a backflip if his daughter ever won Olympic gold, but she is just happy he is doing well with his recovery.

“On the anniversary, I texted him and said, ‘Dad, I’m so proud of how far you’ve come and that you’ve come back so strong,’ ” she recalled to The New York Times. “He is still in a wheelchair, but he can use his hands and he is getting better every day.”

They joined her at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Unlike the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Yeev and John made the journey to the City of Light to support Suni at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While the gymnast prepared to defend her all-around title, her parents spoke to Fox 9 about what it was like to be in the midst of the event's excitement. Though Suni was busy practicing for her appearances, Yeev and John remained attentive, trying to see her in person and hosting viewing parties in Paris.

