Sunny & dry in Denver Sunday, before more snow arrives
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has the latest on an approaching storm that will bring snow to Colorado beginning next week 11/16.
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has the latest on an approaching storm that will bring snow to Colorado beginning next week 11/16.
Some areas have already seen more than 500 mm of rain in the past 24 hours
The eighteenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed in the western Caribbean on Thursday
Rats are becoming bigger both in size and numbers, say some Sydney residents. And they want something done about the trash-eating critters. Erin Pottie has the story.
More than 40 million people are under red flag warnings across eight states as the fire danger remains elevated in the Northeast. Winds may gust up to 35 mph with relative humidity levels as low as 15% to 30% in the region. While Sunday brings a slight improvement in fire weather conditions, the overall fire risk will continue into next week across much of the Northeast.
Following a devastating weather week in the Philippines, another super storm is headed towards the rain ravaged island
The grolar bear, also known as the pizzly bear, is a hybrid animal that's the result of crossbreeding between a polar bear and a grizzly bear, two species typically separated by geography and habitat.
Alberta’s ability to manage its water was put to the test as the province stared down a potentially devastating drought. The CBC’s Joel Dryden explains what happened with the province’s “unprecedented” water sharing agreements, and talks to experts about how this model might play out in future droughts.
A weekend snowfall is on the way for portions of the eastern Prairies
The biggest price drops between Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 were in North Bay and Sudbury, Ont.
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Good or bad, the United Nations climate negotiations process itself became the focus of the international talks that aim to curb warming from coal, oil and natural gas.
Rain, snow and mixing hits B.C. for the weekend, The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Super Typhoon Man-Yi is the latest storm forecast to potentially cause further life-threatening conditions.
A cryptocurrency plant in central New York can continue operating after a court rejected the state’s effort to shutter the facility over concerns about its climate impact.
From rain to freezing rain to snow, some regions across the Prairies are seeing all 3 types of precipitation. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Tropical Storm Sara started moving slightly faster Saturday after it stalled over Honduras, drenching the northern coast of the Central American nation, swelling rivers and trapping some people at home. Sustained rain fell overnight and continued Saturday in the city of San Pedro Sula, where the storm cut off access to an entire community when a river crossing washed away. Through the weekend, the region could see life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.
Researchers were baffled by a bioluminescent mollusk that lives in the deep ocean. They just discovered it's a new species of sea slug.
Tropical Storm Sara is stationary and causing life-threatening flooding and mudslides for portions of Central America, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday.
There are concerns the solar farm proposed for Carland Cross will have an effect on food production.
Salisbury Coach Park is reopening after being closed for several months for improvement works.
Call for change comes after host country Azerbaijan's president calls oil and gas a "gift of God".