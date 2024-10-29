Sunny Hostin Slams Tony Hinchcliffe's 'Garbage' Joke About Puerto Rico: 'We Know How to Take the Trash Out'

“Trash collection day is November 5, 2024,” Hostin told her fellow Puerto Ricans

Paul Morigi/Getty; Michael Schwartz/WireImage Sunny Hostin; Tony Hinchcliffe

Sunny Hostin has a message for Tony Hinchcliffe following his racially charged jokes about Puerto Rico. The comedian made the remarks at a Donald Trump rally in New York City over the weekend.

At Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Oct. 27, Hinchcliffe, 40, said, "I don’t know if you guys know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico."

Hostin and her The View co-hosts addressed his comments on Monday's Oct. 28 episode.

“This Puerto Rican has something to say about the island that I love — where my family is from,” Hostin said, per a clip shared on the daytime talk show's official X (formerly Twitter) account.



TRUMP RALLY COMEDIAN CALLS PUERTO RICO ‘ISLAND OF GARBAGE’: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the former president's rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday after the campaign denounced the comedian's comment. pic.twitter.com/uYkkOrUF8H — The View (@TheView) October 28, 2024

She continued, “Puerto Rico is trash? We are Americans, Donald Trump. American. We voluntarily served disproportionately high in the military, while you have bone spurs.”



Related: Trump Accused of Privately Raging over Bill for Soldier's Funeral: 'It Doesn't Cost $60K to Bury a F---ing Mexican'

Her comment was a reference to a December 2018 report that the former president, 78, was diagnosed with bone spurs in his heels, causing him to be medically exempt from the military during the Vietnam War in 1968, per The New York Times and several other major outlets.

Donald Trump, speaks at the campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024

“And we vote,” Hostin continued while sharing population estimates of Puerto Rican residents in various American states. “We vote, Donald Trump. Trash? And by the way, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, Luis Fonsi and Marc Anthony have over 345 million followers on Instagram. I think you only have 26 million — since you care so much about size.”

Related: Dave Bautista Sends Message to Men Who Think Donald Trump Is a 'Tough Guy': He's a 'Whiny Little Bitch'

Hostin added, “And we don’t like what was said about Puerto Rico. And we know how to take the trash out, Donald Trump — trash that has been collecting since 2016, and that’s you, Donald Trump.”

She concluded by letting her fellow Puerto Ricans know that “trash collection day is November 5, 2024,” seemingly a dig at Trump recently telling his supporters to vote on Jan. 5 despite Election Day being Nov. 5.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Tony Hinchcliffe

According to NBC News, Hinchcliffe also made remarks about the Latin community during Sunday's rally, stating: "These Latinos, they love making babies, too. Just know that they do. There's no pulling out. They don’t do that. They c-- inside, just like they did to our country."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He claimed he "carved watermelons" with a Black "buddy," while pointing to a Black audience member.

On Monday, Whoopi Goldberg, 68, prefaced Hostin’s segment by saying that Trump released a statement disassociating himself from Hinchcliffe’s comments.

“A spokesperson said the joke was in poor taste, and did not reflect the campaign’s or you know who’s views,” the EGOT winner said, to which one of her co-hosts added, “That’s when you realize they vote."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.