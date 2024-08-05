Sunny Isles Beach candidate put teen in a chokehold — at political event, police say

An attorney running for a Sunny Isles Beach city commission seat was jailed after being accused of putting a teen in a chokehold — and slapping another in the face — during a campaign event.

George Simon Bardmesser, 59, was arrested Sunday around 3:30 p.m. at El Tropico Cuban Cuisine, 17020 Collins Ave. He faces two counts of child abuse and, as of Monday afternoon, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with his bond set at $5,000.

Bardmesser, police say, was hosting a political event when he got into an argument with his political opponents seated at a nearby table. The event, advertised as a “Republican coffee meet-up,” with Bardmesser and Greg Capra, another candidate, began at the restaurant at 2 p.m., according to his campaign’s Facebook page.

More than an hour later, the dispute escalated into a scuffle. Bardmesser was seen — and recorded — putting a minor in a chokehold, an arrest report states.

Patrons at the establishment got between Bardmesser and the child, though a shoving match then ensued, according to the report. Footage captured the candidate slapping another minor in the face.

He was handcuffed after restaurant staff flagged an officer on patrol, police say.

The Miami Herald reached out to Bardmesser’s campaign for comment but hadn’t received a response as of Monday afternoon. Court records have no attorney information listed for Bardmesser.

Bardmesser, his campaign’s Facebook page says, supports ”creating a safer Sunny Isles Beach” by “investing in police.”

Pedro Vera, the owner of El Tropico Cuban Cuisine, told the Miami Herald he was at the restaurant at the time of the incident. The event, he said, was planned more than a month ago — and he has never witnessed anything similar happen at any previous events.

“It’s unfortunate,” Vera said. “It was supposed to be a meet-and-greet for candidates in Sunny Isles Beach...”

The minors were 15- and 16-year-old boys, Vera said. The owner said he didn’t know what occurred leading up to the altercation.

“You don’t do that with kids,” he told the Miami Herald. “You’re an adult, a grown man.”