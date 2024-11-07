Sunny and mild followed by rain chances for Northern California
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how long the sunny and mild weather will last and when rain for the Valley and snow for the Sierra will return.
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how long the sunny and mild weather will last and when rain for the Valley and snow for the Sierra will return.
The mystery of the black balls that washed up on some of Sydney’s most iconic beaches last month has now been solved – and it’s more disgusting than you could ever imagine.
Widespread snow for southern and central Alberta and Saskatchewan has prompted warnings for the region. Heavy, blowing snow threatens travel through Tuesday, with as much as 25 cm of snow on the line
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Rafael pushed into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday night after plowing across western Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane with winds so powerful it knocked out the entire country's power grid.
The category three storm made landfall on Wednesday and is expected to bring storm surges and floods.
Crews have been out in full force over the last 24 hours working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers after Monday's windstorm. Trees toppled on roads, vehicles, homes, and utility poles. As Emily Lazatin reports, cleanup for some will take a long time.
Multiple low-pressure systems will track into British Columbia in the next 7 to 10 days, bringing heavy rainfall, alpine snow, and strong wind gusts. Meteorologist Melinda Singh provides more details.
Signs of winter are showing up, including solar winter. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic explains.
All rodents have been eradicated from the island in recent years to protect its seabird population.
Tropical storm and hurricane warnings are in effect across the Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Cuba, as Rafael continues to strengthen ahead of a Cuba landfall on Wednesday
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain swept away almost everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses. Many died and thousands of livelihoods were shattered.
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Prince William wore white biodegradable sneakers as he walked the “green carpet” at his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday, the centerpiece of a four-day environment-focused trip to South Africa by the heir to the British throne.
Here’s the latest on Category 2 Hurricane Rafael
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Rafael strengthened to near hurricane intensity Tuesday night, as it barreled toward the Cayman Islands and Cuba, where it was forecast to hit as a hurricane.
The Edinburgh Zoo launched a cuteness contest between Haggis, its newborn pygmy hippo, and Moo Deng, the adorable mini hippopotamus that became a viral sensation at a Thailand zoo this summer. Haggis, the national dish of Scotland that is butt of many jokes, is made in a sheep’s stomach filled with spiced and diced innards. Moo Deng, a pudgy, pink-cheeked pygmy hippo, quickly became a social media star about two months after being born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in July.
It's worth paying attention to when snow starts falling, as winter storms often make news well before the beginning of winter.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong typhoon slammed into a northern Philippine province on Thursday as thousands were evacuated in a region still recovering from back-to-back storms that hit a few weeks ago.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Rafael strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday as it swirled past Jamaica and chugged toward western Cuba.
They look like jellyfish but aren’t. Here’s what to know about the sightings.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Wednesday he wants China and Saudi Arabia to contribute money to international efforts to help poorer countries struggling with the worst effects of climate change.Guilbeault will be heading to the annual United Nations climate summit, COP29, in Azerbaijan next week. There, countries are expected to negotiate a new international target to collect the trillions of dollars experts say are needed to mitigate the worst effects of a warming planet.Guilbeaul
Firefighters are rescuing people from homes engulfed in flames as they battle a wildfire moving at a dangerously fast speed in a dense suburban neighborhood northwest of Los Angeles.