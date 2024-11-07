Sunny and mild followed by rain chances for Northern California

Associated Press

The Edinburgh Zoo launched a cuteness contest between Haggis, its newborn pygmy hippo, and Moo Deng, the adorable mini hippopotamus that became a viral sensation at a Thailand zoo this summer. Haggis, the national dish of Scotland that is butt of many jokes, is made in a sheep’s stomach filled with spiced and diced innards. Moo Deng, a pudgy, pink-cheeked pygmy hippo, quickly became a social media star about two months after being born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in July.