Sunny and Pleasant Today

- The State
Invasive hornet nests the size of a car engine found in SC for 1st time. Why they’re dangerous
Invasive hornet nests the size of a car engine were recently found in South Carolina for the first time. Here’s why that’s concerning.
- Reuters
Fire at huge Russian diesel depot engulfing more storage tanks, media reports
A fire sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack on a huge diesel depot in Russia's southern Rostov region on Sunday has engulfed more fuel storage tanks, news agencies reported on Tuesday citing local authorities. Ukraine often says it is retaliating against Russia's attacks on its energy infrastructure, while Moscow calls drone attacks on its oil infrastructure acts of terrorism. Around 20 of 74 storage tanks at the depot in the Proletarsk district of the region are on fire, the RIA news agency reported citing local administration boss Valery Gornich.
- Tacoma News Tribune
Sea creature that looks like ‘the invention of a mad scientist’ found on Oregon beach
“These ocean giants roam the seas in search of their favorite food, jellyfish,” according to NOAA.
- Futurism
Watch Thousands of Sleeping Sharks Form a "Carpet" on the Ocean Floor
Second Spotting A huge school of bizarre-looking species of shark in Australia has been caught on video sleeping on the ocean floor in a carpet formation — and it's not the first time researchers have caught them there, either. Named Port Jackson sharks after the part of Australia where they were first discovered, thousands of […]
- CBC
Canadian man dies as yacht sinks off Sicilian coast, Italian Coast Guard says
A Canadian man was killed and six people are missing after a 56-metre luxury yacht was struck by an unexpectedly violent storm and sank off the Sicilian capital, Palermo, the Italian Coast Guard says.
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Damaging twister, weekend flash flooding hits southern Ontario
A chaotic Saturday across southern Ontario as storms unleash flooding, at least one tornado
- CBC
'It was a big disaster,' boater says of storm that capsized luxury yacht
Karsten Borner, who was captain of a boat that was out in the same storm off Palermo, Sicily, that capsized a luxury yacht, describes the violent weather and its aftermath.
- Sky News
Divers 'open hole' in sunken superyacht - but have just 10 minutes to search for bodies
Divers have entered the sunken superyacht as they continue to search for the bodies of six missing people, but face "significant challenges" during the rescue operation. British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah are among six missing after a luxury yacht sank in a tornado off the coast of Italy. One person has already been declared dead and Morgan Stanley International Bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo are also among those missing.
- The Conversation
The overshoot myth: you can’t keep burning fossil fuels and expect scientists of the future to get us back to 1.5°C
The net zero approach of the Paris agreement has become detached from reality as it increasingly relies on science fiction levels of speculative technology.
- The Weather Network
Autumn-like chill continues, more above-seasonal temperatures on the horizon
Temperatures will sink below-seasonal across southern Ontario on Tuesday
- CNN
New forecast reveals when and where hurricane season could get active after Ernesto
Tropical activity in an unusually active hurricane season will take a breather after Ernesto, but forecasters don’t believe it will last long.
- The Weather Network - Video
Ernesto brings big waves and heavy rain to Newfoundland
Ernesto passes to the south of Newfoundland bringing waves and rainy conditions. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman has more from St. John's, Newfoundland.
- USA TODAY
Hurricane forecasters say developing storm could threaten Hawaii
Forecasters are keeping close watch this week on a developing tropical system in the Pacific.
- The Weather Network
Looking back at Ernesto's resilient journey into Canadian waters
Ernesto's journey to Canada was one of resilience over strength.
- Rock Hill Herald
The North Carolina Zoo is enjoying a baby boom. Meet Winnie, its newest addition.
The zoo, recently named Best Zoo in America, has welcomed many babies this year.
- The Canadian Press
Snake strikes spike as roadkill numbers in Alberta trend upward
Provincial data suggests Alberta’s roadkill numbers are soaring, with snakes hit particularly hard last year.
- Bloomberg
A $20 Billion Plan to Export Power to Singapore Wins Approval
(Bloomberg) -- The first stage of one of the world’s most ambitious renewable power projects won environmental approval, paving the way for the billionaire-funded plan to export solar electricity from Australia to Singapore.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Train Lovers’ Organize to Support Harris and Walz in Presidential BidPart of Downtown Montreal Is Flooded After Water Pipe BreaksClimate Disasters Are an Affordable Housing ProblemThe Australian government on Wednesday cleared the first phase of the A
- The Canadian Press
B.C. film company fined for flying drone too close to killer whales
PORT HARDY, B.C. — A Vancouver-based film company and its drone operator have been fined a total of $30,000 for operating a drone too close to northern resident killer whales.
- WFTS-Tampa
Tracking the Tropics | August 19, morning update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
- The Weather Network
Ernesto's soaking rains, high surf to impact Newfoundland through Tuesday
Tropical cyclone statements are in effect throughout the Avalon