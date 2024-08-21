Sunny and Pleasant Today

Sky News

Divers have entered the sunken superyacht as they continue to search for the bodies of six missing people, but face "significant challenges" during the rescue operation. British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah are among six missing after a luxury yacht sank in a tornado off the coast of Italy. One person has already been declared dead and Morgan Stanley International Bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo are also among those missing.