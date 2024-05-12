Sunny spell to end as thunderstorm warning issued

The weather warning covers all of Wales apart from Pembrokeshire [Met Office]

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail could lead to disruption across Wales on Sunday, according to a weather warning.

It could also lead to flooding with up to 50mm (2in) of rain in three hours in some places.

The Met Office has put a yellow alert in place between noon and 22:00 BST.

It covers 21 of Wales' 22 council areas - all except Pembrokeshire.

"Some intense downpours are possible in a few places... leading to surface water flooding," forecasters said.

"Hail, frequent lightning strikes and strong wind gusts will be additional localised hazards."

It said sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost," it added.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."