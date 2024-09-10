Sunny Streak Continues Wednesday

Latest Stories
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: Latest details, projected path of Tropical Storm Francine, other systems in Atlantic
Tropical Storm Francine has developed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Here is the latest information, including the projected path of the storm.
- The Weather Network
Tornado hits Niagara Falls Monday, damage shows downed trees, missing shingles
Tornado damage reported at the Niagara Falls Golf Club and nearby neighbourhood on Monday afternoon
- The Weather Network
Summer 2.0? Ontario heat set to return with a vengeance
It’s almost the middle of September, but the weather will soon act like it’s early August instead
- The Weather Network
'Life-threatening' conditions for the Gulf Coast with Francine landfall looming
Tropical Storm Francine moves across the western Gulf of Mexico, with widespread tropical storm, hurricane, and storm surge warnings in effect
- Time
Here Is the Path Tropical Storm Francine Is Expected to Take
The storm is picking up strength and likely to become a hurricane on Tuesday before making landfall.
- FTW Outdoors
Boaters in awe as orcas practice 'punting' skills on seabirds
Orcas that prey on marine mammals sometimes “punt” seals or sea lions high into the air to stun the pinnipeds before meal time. On Saturday in California’s Monterey Bay, one young orca was caught on video practicing its skills on a large seabird. The accompanying
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Hurricane warning issued for Gulf of Mexico as PTC 6 looms; NHC tracking 3 areas
- BBC
Cars plunge into river as super typhoon destroys Vietnam bridge
Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful to hit Asia this year, kills 60 and destroys homes across north of country.
- The Canadian Press
Amid the worst drought in Brazil history, wildfires rage and the Amazon falls to a record low level
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil is enduring its worst drought since nationwide measurements began over seven decades ago, with 59% of the country under stress — an area roughly half the size of the U.S.
- CBC
Tourists allowed to return to Jasper after wildfire
The wildfire in Jasper National Park has been declared under control as tourists are allowed to return to some areas, which many say is crucial to the community’s recovery.
- CNN
Landslides are ripping apart homes in California
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared an emergency after landslides buckled roads and left hundreds of residents without power in an affluent coastal area.
- CNN
Tropical Storm Francine’s track shifts east with a bout of strengthening ahead
Tropical Storm Francine is nearing hurricane status as it charges toward the Gulf Coast, where some Louisiana communities have already begun to evacuate and slam closed their floodgates in anticipation of the storm’s likely landfall there on Wednesday.
- The Conversation
How we discovered a new type of wood - and how it could help fight climate change
Tulip trees were long renowned for their carbon storage. Their unique wood may be responsible.
- Canadian Press Videos
Francine gaining strength and is forecast to be a hurricane when it reaches US Gulf Coast
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Francine is getting stronger and is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday.
- USA TODAY
Tropical Storm Francine picks up speed, but still below hurricane status: Live updates
Francine was still forecast to make landfall over the Louisiana shore on Wednesday.
- The Weather Network
Summer’s grand finale: Saving the best weather for last this weekend in Ontario
It may have taken all summer long, but this weekend -- the last of the season -- looks to feature dry weather and abundant sunshine across southern Ontario
- WDSU - New Orleans
The latest stats, track, and strength forecasts for Francine
Meteorologist Devon Lucie walks us through where the storm is right now, what the current conditions and environment are surrounding the storm, what the latest track, timing, and strength forecast is right now, where the likeliest track is setting up, when and where landfall is most likely to be, what high resolution data show for impacts from rain, wind, and possible tornadoes for you, with a final look at what you need to do to get ready now, and a last look at your seven day forecast.
- Yahoo News Video
Line Fire has burned more than 20,000 acres in Southern California
A fast-spreading blaze, known as the Line Fire, has been growing since Thursday in San Bernardino County, Calif., scorching more than 20,000 acres and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.
- BBC
Zoo animals escape as flood hits Nigerian state
Officials in Borno are trying to recapture the creatures and warn the public to take care.
- KSHB - Kansas City Scripps
Warming up while the humidity stays low
