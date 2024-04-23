Sunny Tuesday with below average temperatures
Prepare for multiple rounds of April snowfall this week, as Labrador braces for wintry conditions. This onslaught of snow is expected to blanket the region, potentially leading to hazardous travel conditions and disruptions throughout the week
The 2024 wildfire season roared to life across Western Canada this weekend as crews battled multiple out-of-control blazes
Wildfire crews are battling an out-of-control wildfire in central British Columbia — one of seven human-caused blazes reported in the Cariboo region on Saturday afternoon.The Burgess Creek fire has ballooned overnight, growing from 0.5 square kilometres to 16 square kilometres in size on Sunday. It is burning about 50 kilometres south of Quesnel, a city about 415 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.The fire is sending a thick plume of smoke into the air that is visible from Quesnel, Williams Lake
As the rain started to fall toward the end of March, Doug Allen sensed the inevitable.He moved the furniture out of his cabin. The unwanted visitor he had dreaded for years arrived about a week later. "The water was rising one inch per hour on the lake," he said in an interview.The cabin Allen and his family have is on property they bought in North Kemptville, Yarmouth County, in 1988. It is beside Duck Lake.It is a place where they went to swim and kayak, fish and relax. But in recent years the
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An agreement to protect a sprawling ranch in southern Alberta from development is the largest of its kind in the country, the Nature Conservancy of Canada says, and will allow the family that owns it to continue raising cattle there. The 22,000-hectare McIntyre Ranch was founded south of Lethbridge, Alta., in 1894 by William McIntyre and it remained in his family until his son, Billy, died in 1947. A longtime family friend and employee, Ralph Thrall, bought the property after
In Singapore, a new plant will turn CO2 from seawater and air into the same material as seashells, in a process that will also produce “green” hydrogen
Despite being rescued from a well on 12 April, the RSPCA is still trying to find Badger's owner.
Automakers from General Motors to Volvo Cars, alongside utilities and charging app operators are calculating their financial cut as EVs that allow their owners to sell power back to grids become a more realistic prospect. Bidirectional, or vehicle-to-grid (V2G), charging lets EV owners charge at overnight off-peak rates then sell power back to grids at a profit during peak hours. For short periods, a million EVs could provide as much power as a large nuclear power plant, says Nick Woolley, CEO of UK software firm ev.energy, which is working on V2G technology with Siemens, Nissan, Volkswagen and others.
Parts of the US have also suffered from subsidence, with more than 17,000 square miles of land across 45 states directly affected.
A marine scientist who has been in Zeballos, B.C. for weeks helping work on the rescue plan for a female killer whale calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon says he's confident the young female will survive in the open ocean and likely reunite with family members. Marine scientist Jared Towers says if the rescue team can successfully capture and transfer the orca calf to the nearby open ocean, the chances of it finding its family are good. (April 21, 2024)
In her three decades of working with elephant seals, Dr. Marcela Uhart had never seen anything like the scene on the beaches of Argentina’s Valdés Peninsula last October. It was peak breeding season; the beach should have been teeming with harems of fertile females and enormous males battling one another for dominance. Instead, it was “just carcass upon carcass upon carcass,” recalled Uhart, who directs the Latin American wildlife health program at the University of California, Davis. H5N1, one
(Bloomberg) -- A 74-acre (30—hectare) wildfire in the Canadian oil sands prompted an evacuation alert for a community near Fort McMurray, the biggest city in the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo Ess
Three die as rain-swollen rivers burst their banks in Guangdong, China's most populous province.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Major rivers, waterways and reservoirs in China's Guangdong province are threatening to unleash dangerous floods, forcing the government on Sunday to enact emergency response plans to protect more than 127 million people. Calling the situation "grim", local weather officials said sections of rivers and tributaries at the Xijiang and Beijiang river basins are hitting water levels in a rare spike that only has a one-in-50 chance of happening in any given year, state broadcaster CCTV news said on Sunday. China's water resource ministry issued an emergency advisory, CCTV reported.
The ostrich reached past a fence to snatch the keys, officials said.
Data published by two leading climate monitors this Monday says that Europe endured a record number of 'extreme heat stress' days in 2023, underscoring the threat of increasingly deadly summers across the continent. In a year of contrasting extremes, Europe witnessed scorching heatwaves but also catastrophic flooding, withering droughts, violent storms and its largest wildfire.According to the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service and the UN's World Meteorological Organization in a new joint re
GENEVA (Reuters) -More than 70% of the global workforce is exposed to risks linked to climate change that cause hundreds of thousands of deaths each year, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday, adding governments would need to act as the numbers rise. Workers, especially the world's poorest, are more vulnerable than the general population to the dangers of climate extremes such as heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, and hurricanes because they are often the first exposed, or exposed for longer periods and at greater intensity. As climate change accelerates, governments and employers are struggling to protect employees, the ILO said in a report.
Unprecedented, torrential rainfall plunged parts of the United Arab Emirates underwater last week, bringing life to a standstill in Dubai and elsewhere.