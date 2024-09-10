Sunny and warm today

Latest Stories
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: Latest details, projected path of Tropical Storm Francine, other systems in Atlantic
Tropical Storm Francine has developed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Here is the latest information, including the projected path of the storm.
- BBC
Landslides are wreaking havoc on this California city. Locals vow to stay
The land is moving so fast that authorities have switched off gas and electricity to hundreds of homes.
- The Weather Network
Summer 2.0? Ontario heat set to return with a vengeance
It’s almost the middle of September, but the weather will soon act like it’s early August instead
- Idaho Statesman
We’re losing Idaho an acre at a time every summer. It’s no secret what’s driving it | Opinion
“So many people terrified. So much beauty gone. It’s what’s happened almost every summer of my life.” | Opinion
- CNN
The controversial plan to turn a desert green
A Dutch engineer wants to transform an expanse of arid land into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife — and in the process, change the weather
- BBC
Chick of 'world's most dangerous bird' hatches in Cotswolds
Keepers at Birdland in the Cotswolds have been trying to breed a southern cassowary for more than 25 years.
- The Canadian Press
Golden eagle attacks toddler and 3 others in Norway. Expert suspects a 'behavioral disorder'
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A young golden eagle attacked a toddler in Norway, clawing her so badly that she needed stitches, in what an ornithologist says is likely the bird’s fourth such attack on humans in the past week.
- The Canadian Press
A remote tribe is reeling from widespread illness and cancer. What role did the US government play?
OWYHEE, Nev. (AP) — The family placed flowers by a pair of weathered cowboy boots, as people quietly gathered for the memorial of the soft-spoken tribal chairman who mentored teens in the boxing ring and teased his grandkids on tractor rides.
- The Canadian Press
Louisiana residents brace as Tropical Storm Francine is expected to hit their coast as a hurricane
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tropical Storm Francine strengthened Monday in the Gulf of Mexico and was forecast to make landfall as a hurricane this week in Louisiana, where evacuation orders were quickly issued in some coastal communities and residents began filling sandbags in preparation for heavy rains and widespread flooding.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Hurricane warning issued for Gulf of Mexico as PTC 6 looms; NHC tracking 3 areas
Hurricane warning issued for Gulf of Mexico as PTC 6 looms; NHC tracking 3 areas
- CBC
Washington woman punches bear during attack
On Sunday morning of last week, Lynn O'Connor took her two dogs and her neighbour's dog for a walk, as she often does, on her rural property near Washington state's Kettle Falls. The dogs took off, chasing something in the distance, but she couldn't quite see what."I thought it was cows," she told Daybreak South host Chris Walker. It was not cows. It was a black bear. And she was about two metres away from it."She was coming at me swiping and huffing, and she had her shoulders really big and her
- Miami Herald
Tropical Storm Francine forms, breaks season dry spell. Two disturbances could follow
Francine could strike Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane.
- The Weather Network - Video
Downpours may hamper your Monday commute across the GTA
Risk of thunderstorms and heavy rain may impact your Monday commutes. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- The Canadian Press
Amid the worst drought in Brazil history, wildfires rage and the Amazon falls to a record low level
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil is enduring its worst drought since nationwide measurements began over seven decades ago, with 59% of the country under stress — an area roughly half the size of the U.S.
- CNN
Landslides are ripping apart homes in California
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared an emergency after landslides buckled roads and left hundreds of residents without power in an affluent coastal area.
- The Weather Network
Trouble brewing in the Gulf as Francine strengthens, puts U.S. on alert
Tropical Storm Francine is quickly becoming more organized as it gains intensity, with forecasters projecting an upgrade to hurricane status shortly
- LA Times
Brutal heat wave breaks records across Southern California. When will it ease up?
Los Angeles County and surrounding areas were under a red flag warning as temperatures reached more than 100 degrees in some areas.
- The Conversation
How we discovered a new type of wood - and how it could help fight climate change
Tulip trees were long renowned for their carbon storage. Their unique wood may be responsible.
- Hilton Head Island Packet
Will Beaufort County get residual impacts from Tropical Storm Francine? What to know
Forecasters said Monday morning that Tropical Storm Francine was expected to strengthen into a hurricane.
- The Weather Network
The birds and the breeze: Looking to birds to observe the weather
No barometer? No worries; birds have got you covered!