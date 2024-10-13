Sunny and warm weather followed by possible mountain rain showers
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how many days of sunny & warm weather we will have before the next chance for rain will arrive in Northern California.
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how many days of sunny & warm weather we will have before the next chance for rain will arrive in Northern California.
While the newly developed storm-proof homes have endured a few storms since people moved in last year, Hurricanes Helene and Milton put those features to the test.
Comparing temperatures in the ocean along the equator between now and last year, it's evident that we are in for a La Niña winter. Meteorologist Melinda Singh explains what this means for Canada.
Experts monitoring the Pacific still see signs that La Niña will develop over the next couple of months
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Leslie
There wasn’t much more than piles debris from shattered homes when Vickie Ward returned to her Grove City, Florida, neighborhood after Hurricane Milton.
Forecasters say there may be a few quiet days in the Caribbean in the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene. But there's potential late next week.
An atmospheric river targeting B.C.'s coastal regions will put a damper on the Thanksgiving weekend.
If you've ever wondered whether it's worth carrying bear spray with you out in the bush, just talk to Paul Burbidge.The Whitehorse man recently had a close and terrifying encounter with a grizzly bear, and says it was a can of bear spray — and not the rifle he was carrying — that saved him from a more serious outcome. Burbidge survived the encounter unscathed, but definitely shaken.It happened on Monday when Burbidge took his dog out for a walk on a small trail, bringing his gun along to maybe d
Most animals retreated to small, warmer enclaves. But some, like humans, seemed to have stayed where they were.
How people are coping, or not.
With another atmospheric river impacting the B.C. coastline its going to be less than ideal weekend to be outdoors for some. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides more details.
(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Milton’s devastating path across Florida has left at least 10 dead, millions without power, and destroyed homes and crops, as authorities warn it could take days to assess the full extent of the damages.Most Read from BloombergThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Returns: BrusselizationThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingChicago Marathon to Honor Kenyan Who Died After His W
Rescuers from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and volunteers help Hurricane Milton flood victims.
Be prepared for travel disruptions if you are travelling north along B.C.'s coastline for Thanksgiving weekend, as roads could become slick from the soaking rains
An active pattern draped over Canada this long weekend will paint a vastly different story depending on where you are in the country
The recycling site in Tattenham Corner will close on 17 October.
Florida residents began repairing damage from Hurricane Milton, which smashed through coastal communities and tore homes to pieces, flooded streets and spawned a deadly tornadoes.
Outlook for Florida’s property insurance market after back-to-back hurricanes
WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Tony Brazzale, a diving boat captain who has lived for 10 years in his Wellington home in southeastern Florida, wasn't worried about Hurricane Milton. The storm's center was forecast to make landfall on the opposite side of the peninsula and then cross the state well to the north of his family.
Strong winds will pick up across Atlantic Canada this weekend, and while some may question if this is related to Hurricane Milton, the short answer is no