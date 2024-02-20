Sunny with warmer temperatures. Foggy Wednesday morning
Sunny with warmer temperatures. Foggy Wednesday morning
Sunny with warmer temperatures. Foggy Wednesday morning
Virgin Atlantic and United Airlines flights reached speeds of more than 800 mph on Saturday due to wind — some of the highest known recorded speeds.
Heavy rain is falling across the state, flooding roads and threatening to trigger landslides.
The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources on Saturday accused Chinese fishermen of trying to "intentionally destroy" Scarborough Shoal.
A lake has formed in the typically-dry Badwater Basin at Death Valley National Park in California. See satellite images released by NASA.
The heart of the tropical Atlantic Ocean hit summer-like warmth in the middle of February, an ominous sign for this year’s hurricane season
As we enter the final weeks of meteorological winter, spring-like temperatures could start to tease their way across the border.
The water is in the form of vapor distributed around a black hole said to be 20 billion times more massive than the sun.
Another major storm aiming for the U.S. West Coast will produce dangerous weather across the Golden State. Flash floods and even a few tornadoes are possible
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The latest in a series of wet winter storms blew ashore in Northern California on Sunday, with forecasters warning of possible flooding, hail, strong winds and even brief tornadoes as the system moves south over the next few days. Gusts topped 30 mph (48 kph) in Oakland and San Jose as a mild cold front late Saturday gave way to a more powerful storm that will gain strength into early Monday, said meteorologist Brayden Murdock with the National Weather Service office in San
Researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa traveled to Antarctica to observe the reproductive habits of the mysterious giant sea spiders.
The recent deaths of two young black bears have wildlife advocates once again calling for officers with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) to wear body cameras.Pacific Wild, a non-profit organization focused on wildlife conservation, first called on the Environment Ministry to require body cameras on conservation officers in 2019, after more than 500 bears were put down that year.Now, the organization is renewing those calls, after 2023 saw a decade-high number of 603 bears killed by th
"No more backaches!": Amazon shoppers are "extremely impressed" with this snow thrower — and it's under $200.
(Bloomberg) -- The heads of major industrial companies want the European Union to cut energy costs and the regulatory burden of green rules to help the region stay competitive as the energy transition accelerates.Most Read from BloombergLargest Covid Vaccine Study Yet Finds Links to Health ConditionsCapital One to Buy Discover for $35 Billion in Year's Biggest Deal Your 401(k) Will Be Gone Within a DecadeStocks Fall Before Nvidia’s Make-or-Break Moment: Markets WrapAmazon Deserves to Be Called O
Toyota’s revenue and earrings are larger than Tesla’s though its market cap is not nearly as high, suggesting the automaker could have significant upside.
Travellers will need to bear the cost of the transition towards green jet fuel, Singapore's transport minister said as he announced the city state's plans for a levy on flight ticket prices as the aviation industry seeks a viable funding model. The plans announced at an industry summit on the eve of the Singapore Airshow aim for all departing flights to use 1% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 2026, rising to 3-5% by 2030, subject to global developments and the wider availability and adoption of SAF.
“I don’t feel it’s just,” Jeff Terhune, a Wichita homeowner, said. “One man, the developer, cannot decide for the whole. I don’t think it’s right.”
Thibodaux, a 36-year-old alligator, underwent a surgical procedure to remove the coins before they could cause health issues
Temperatures will be on an upward trend this week across the center and eastern half of the nation, AccuWeather forecasters say. However, the next storm is already on the horizon. Daytime highs are projected to transition from the 20s and 30s over the past weekend to the 40s and 50s by midweek. Partly to mostly sunny skies will accompany the rising temperatures, making for a rather mild stretch by mid-February standards. Any leftover snow cover from the start of the weekend will melt quickly ove
For the green transition to be fair and just to people and communities around the globe, countries must change the way energy is used and governed.
The health impacts of air pollutants from a future LNG project near Squamish, B.C., are the focus of a new joint study between Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) and a group of scientists from four universities. The federally funded air quality study is set to start next month and will include VCH, the University of Victoria, Simon Fraser University, the University of Toronto, and Texas A&M University. "We're catching up by doing this study," said Dr. Tim Takaro, professor emeritus of health science