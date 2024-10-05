Sunny weather expected for most of east coast ahead of Sunday’s NRL grand final

Bronte Beach in Sydney. A maximum temperature of 28C is expected for the NSW capital on Sunday.

Bronte Beach in Sydney. A maximum temperature of 28C is expected for the NSW capital on Sunday. Photograph: Olaf Schuelke/Alamy

Warm and sunny weather is forecast across much of eastern Australia as Sydney prepares for the NRL grand final and pro-Palestinian protests are being organised across the nation.

Wet weather is forecast in some areas, including Victoria, on Saturday, but temperatures should reach the high 20s in New South Wales and Queensland, according to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Angus Hines.

Hines said Sydney should also have “really beautiful” weather for the NRL grand final between the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm, with a maximum temperature of 28C forecast for Sunday. In Brisbane, Sunday will see temperatures as high as 33C.

Sunday also marks the start of daylight saving in NSW, Victoria, South Australia, the ACT and Tasmania, with clocks to be set forward one hour at 2am.

Rain was being forecast for most of Victoria over the weekend, with up to 15mm expected over Gippsland on Saturday. Melbourne was forecast to reach a high of 19C on Saturday and Sunday. Tasmania will also have showers primarily along the western coast, reaching a maximum of 17C on Saturday and 18C on Sunday.

Related: When does daylight savings start in Australia in 2024 and what time do clocks go forward?

In South Australia, there will be a slightly cooler westerly wind for the southern parts, bringing an odd shower or two on Saturday but only around 2mm, Hines said.

Adelaide was forecast for maximum temperatures of 19C on Saturday and 21C on Sunday.

A clear and warm day was expected in Western Australia on Saturday, but in the southern parts there could be a light shower or two along the coast line bringing 1mm of rain for Perth, which has a maximum temperature forecast of 22C on Saturday and 23C on Sunday.

There was potential for rain in Darwin on Saturday, but the bureau has said there is a “pretty good chance” it would be another humid day, with maximum temperatures of 35C across the weekend.

With pro-Palestine protests expected in capital cities across the country on Sunday, Hines said Adelaide, Melbourne and Hobart could see morning showers that day but otherwise it would be largely sunny across the rest of the country.

“Those temperatures are starting to crank up as we move further and further into spring,” he said.