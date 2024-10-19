Sunny weekend ahead

Latest Stories
- The State
Friday, Oct 18: National Hurricane Center’s update on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
- CNN
A La Niña winter is coming. Here’s what that could mean for the US
Fall is in full swing, but it’s not too soon to look ahead to winter, especially one that could feel considerably different than last year’s dominated by El Niño.
- The Weather Network
Photos reveal dramatic aftermath of tornado hitting a solar farm
One of the tornadoes that touched down during Hurricane Milton on October 9 sliced through a solar farm in southern Florida
- Canadian Press Videos
Florida digs out of mountains of sand swept in by back-to-back hurricanes
When a hurricane sets its sights on Florida, storm-weary residents may think of catastrophic wind, hammering rain and dangerous storm surge. Mounds of sand swallowing their homes? Not so much. (AP Video: Ty ONeil, Rebecca Blackwell)
- The Canadian Press
B.C. south and central coast under flood watch as atmospheric river approaches
VANCOUVER — Forecasters have elevated their warnings about an atmospheric river system that is expected to hit coastal British Columbia on Friday, bringing potential flooding, heavy rain and high winds.
- The Weather Network - Video
Canada's first blizzard warnings of the season issued in the north
The first blizzard warning of the season is here thanks to the jet stream, which keeps the heat locked in for southern Canada. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more.
- Business Insider
My family moved to Florida in 2016 and have been through 6 major hurricanes. We're staying here anyway.
My family has been through six major hurricanes in Florida. They feel like a blip among sunny days in the Sunshine State.
- USA TODAY
Scientists discover surprising animal ecosystem thriving under the seafloor
Previously, scientists thought only microbes and viruses could live beneath the seafloor crust where tectonic plates meet.
- Yahoo Finance Canada
Gas prices slip as 'fear factor in the price of crude' seen to fall
This week's biggest discounts were in Kelowna, B.C. and Calgary, while the Maritimes were hit with increases due to refinery maintenance.
- The Weather Network
Extended cold brings growing snow threat to Alberta
A sharp decline in temperatures could bring the first snowfall to Alberta early next week
- Associated Press
Polish zoo celebrates the birth of 4 Sumatran tigers, a critically endangered species
A Polish zoo is celebrating the arrival of four Sumatran tiger cubs, announcing their birth Friday after keeping it a closely-guarded secret for weeks due to fears they may not survive. Officials at the Wrocław Zoo in the southwestern Polish city of Wroclaw said the tigers — a critically endangered species whose numbers have dwindled to around 400 in the wild — were born on July 22. “The joy is even greater that all four tigers are developing healthily, are active, eager to eat and play with each other and with their parents,” said Sergiusz Kmiecik, acting president of the zoo, which has been breeding Sumatran tigers since the 1960s.
- WFTS-Tampa
Mobile home residents getting eviction notices on top of storm damage
In a neighborhood already wrecked by Helene’s storm surge and Milton’s winds, a simple piece of paper is causing even more agony.
- The Weather Network - Video
Tropics update on a strengthening low in the Carribean Sea
A low pressure may strengthen to a tropical storm before making landfall. Heavy rain will be the primary concern in Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
- BBC
Massive great white shark washes up dead on Cape Cod beach
Officials had to use a tow truck to carry the 3.6 meter shark off the beach.
- Fox Weather
Bryan Norcross: Watching for development of Invest 95L in the Caribbean before it makes landfall tomorrow
The broad tropical disturbance we've been following near the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras is now officially tagged Invest #95L. The system is forecast to track west today, just offshore of the northern coast of Honduras. It will head toward Belize and Yucatán, Mexico tonight.
- The Canadian Press
Atmospheric river hits B.C. coast, bringing rain, wind and flood risks
VANCOUVER — An atmospheric river weather system has hit much of coastal British Columbia, bringing heavy rain, high winds and the risk of flooding.
- AccuWeather
Tracking Nadine and a Caribbean tropical rainstorm, possibly Oscar
While the clock is ticking on the strengthening window for the tropical rainstorm north of Hispaniola, it will bring the risk of flooding downpours, and has a chance of becoming a tropical depression or named tropical storm into this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Nadine formed in the western Caribbean early Saturday morning. This wide image of the Caribbean Sea was captured on Saturday morning, Oct. 19, 2024. It shows Tropical Storm Nadine, left of center, in
- The Weather Network
First blizzard warnings of the season issued in Northern Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the first warnings on Thursday afternoon for the northern communities of Kugaaruk, Taloyoak, and Gjoa Haven.
- The Canadian Press
Crews halt fast-moving brush fire that burned 2 Oakland homes, forced 500 evacuations
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A fast-moving fire fed by strong winds burned two homes Friday and damaged several others in a hillside neighborhood in the city of Oakland, where hundreds of people were ordered to evacuate before more than 100 firefighters stopped the progress of the flames, authorities said.
- BBC
'Hopes high' for stranded humpback whale after refloating
The 9m (30ft) long whale is hoped to have made it back out to sea after getting stuck at Southerness.