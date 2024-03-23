Sunny and windy Saturday. Cloudier Sunday

ABC News

The head of Russia's FSB reportedly informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that all four gunmen from the Moscow terror attack at Crocus City Hall were arrested near Russia's western border with Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported. Earlier, Russian media posted unverified photos of a car they said belonged to some of the attackers near Russia's western border and a Russian MP said at least two suspects were detained after a car chase and a shootout, though neither of these have been verified or confirmed by Russian authorities. The death toll as a result of the terrorist attack has increased to 133 on Saturday, the Investigative Committee said, adding that the search for bodies under the rubble continues.