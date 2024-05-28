Sunset Kitchen reopens after fire destroys building more than 2 years ago
A devastating fire that could have completely shut this restaurant down for good did not stop Charles Hansford from giving up.
A devastating fire that could have completely shut this restaurant down for good did not stop Charles Hansford from giving up.
Employees at Meta may be feeling the scary-boss angst as newly released emails from a terse Mark Zuckerberg went viral this week.
Cressida Bonas showcased her timeless elegance as she attended the extravagant wedding of billionaire David Winter to Georgia Irwin in Venice over the weekend. See details.
It's reportedly in the works after their recent Nigeria tour.
After taking the stage in a housedress and, at one point, swinging his cane like a baseball bat at a Massachusetts holiday weekend screening of Jaws, Richard Dreyfuss went on to deliver a rant described by attendees as transphobic, sexist and homophobic. “This was disgusting,” posted one attendee on the Facebook page of The Cabot …
The mother-daughter duo spent time together at Italian restaurant E. Baldi on May 25
Andie MacDowell's grey hair has often been the topic of discussion. The former model showcased her latest grey updo, see pictures and read her empowering quotes about ageing.
"It was my dream birth and so many things I had prayed for and envisioned for months leading up came to fruition," wrote Audrey Roloff on Instagram
Chic couple Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant dined at hot spot Giorgio Baldi
The retired NFL star enjoyed some quality time with his kids Benjamin and Vivian in a sweet clip shared on Instagram
Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart had some good news to celebrate, and the Loose Women presenter wowed in a slinky outfit
Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the G1 Gala Dinner with her husband Prince Albert - and her vibrant red Louis Vuitton dress was a hit.
Shayk posted a carousel of images to Instagram on Monday from a beachy location
Prince William made an impromptu appearance alongside his "mini-me" Prince George, 10, at the FA Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday - and royal fans are saying the same thing about their father-son similarities
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a love story that spans decades. Get to know the couple's history, from That '70s Show to marriage and kids.
Johnny Wactor, an actor best known for appearing in General Hospital, died early Saturday morning. He was 37. Wactor’s mother confirmed the news of his death to TMZ, saying he was shot and killed in Los Angeles during an alleged attempted robbery near Wactor’s car. TVLine has reached out to Wactor’s representatives for comment. Wactor …
“What the f--- did taylor cats do with his jeans?” one Swiftie asked on X, attracting the retired NFL star’s attention
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines.
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian shared their emotional reactions to their nephew being on Instagram in the comment section of his first post
Sunny Hostin weighs in on former The View co-hosts who speak negatively about their experience on the show after they leave. In a new interview, the former prosecutor shared her disappointment with former co-hosts who trash their time on the ABC morning show. “I’m always surprised when people speak negatively about our show if I’m …
Hudson's post on Instagram featured her enjoying time on the beach and a picnic in the sunshine