Sunset Middle School Opens First Little Free Library in Weedpatch

CBC

Concordia University is waiving tuition costs for Indigenous students across Quebec.The move is a "game changer" according to Manon Tremblay and Allan Vicaire, some of the leaders of the initiative. "Concordia follows in the footsteps of many other Canadian universities. The difference with us is that we've extended this initiative to the entire province," Tremblay said. Tremblay is the director for Indigenous Directions, a hub for Indigenous resources at Concordia University. Under this change,