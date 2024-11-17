Sunshine and highs in the low 50s Sunday in Denver
Denver7 weather 11/17/24- Mostly sunny and seasonal this Sunday across the Front Range. Our next chance for a little snow arrives Tuesday.
A rapidly intensifying storm will threaten some hazardous conditions across B.C. through the first half of the week
Some areas have already seen more than 500 mm of rain in the past 24 hours
A large, impactful low-pressure system is headed for the Prairies this week, threatening to bring more than 20 cm of snow to some localized areas, along with the potential for blizzard-like conditions. Expect travel and power interruptions
A mild pattern may hold tight across Ontario through the second half of November
The National Capital Commission (NCC) has decided to remove widespread buckthorn from Atlantis Woods in Ottawa's Westboro Beach neighbourhood after the community pressured them to improve the forest's health.Removing the invasive shrub was part of the NCC's original plan to redevelop Westboro Beach, according to Westboro resident Kristen Hayes.Hayes said she and other locals were consulted over how to remove the buckthorn, but the NCC initially chose not to go ahead with the removal efforts.That
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon wrecked houses, caused towering tidal surges and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee to emergency shelters as it cut across the northern Philippines on Sunday in the sixth major storm to hit the country in less than a month.
A strong low is expected to develop over the pacific and impact British Columbia Tuesday into Wednesday. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
Florida faces a widespread rainfall event midweek that stems from the combination of a strong frontal boundary and moisture from the leftovers of Tropical Storm Sara.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — As the third named storm to emerge during November, Tropical Storm Sara serves as a reminder that the Atlantic hurricane season hasn't quite ended.
From rain to freezing rain to snow, some regions across the Prairies are seeing all 3 types of precipitation. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Yannis Cleymans has been fascinated with Newfoundland and Labrador since he was a child living in the U.S. (Submitted by Yannis Cleymans)A Belgium researcher besotted with Newfoundland and Labrador recently came across an image snapped from space that shows a beached whale in a rural area. After sharing it online, he's been blown away by the response.Yannis Cleymans, who lives outside the Belgian city of Leuven, is an avid follower of the province and has been writing Wikipedia entries related t
Chief meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's updated forecast.
“This is looking to be the second-lowest year that I have seen in my entire lifetime,” one State Parks employee said.
Tropical Storm Sara has hit Central America with overwhelming rains and flooding. The storm's remnants could soak the Southeast.
Tropical Storm Sara to significantly weaken on path to Central Florida, drive up rain chances
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Tropical Storm Sara started moving slightly faster Saturday after it stalled over Honduras, drenching the northern coast of the Central American nation, swelling rivers and trapping some people at home.
When Meredith Moore moved from New York to Toronto, she was astonished by the amount of home renovation happening in the city — and by the full construction waste bins."I would see these dumpsters just filled with wood and trim and doors and all these things that I knew were not waste," said Moore, who has always looked for ways things could be reused in her previous work as an interior designer.So when her family bought their own Toronto fixer-upper four years ago, she told their contractors th
