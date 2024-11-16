Sunshine and low 50s in Denver Saturday
A nice day is ahead. Expect building clouds and gusty winds at times. Highs will be in the low 50s this weekend, with our next chance for seeing some snow by Tuesday.
The eighteenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed in the western Caribbean on Thursday
Some areas have already seen more than 500 mm of rain in the past 24 hours
Rats are becoming bigger both in size and numbers, say some Sydney residents. And they want something done about the trash-eating critters. Erin Pottie has the story.
Sgt. Ian Van Nest rolls slowly through the streets of Churchill, his truck outfitted with a rifle and a barred back seat to hold anyone he has to arrest. “How are you today?” Van Nest asks. It's the beginning of polar bear season in Churchill, a tiny town on a spit of land jutting into Hudson Bay, and keeping tourists safe from hungry and sometimes fierce bears is an essential job for Van Nest and many others.
Heavy snow for B.C.'s mountain passes continues on Thursday, with some areas in line to see 20-30+ cm of accumulation by Friday morning.
The grolar bear, also known as the pizzly bear, is a hybrid animal that's the result of crossbreeding between a polar bear and a grizzly bear, two species typically separated by geography and habitat.
Alberta’s ability to manage its water was put to the test as the province stared down a potentially devastating drought. The CBC’s Joel Dryden explains what happened with the province’s “unprecedented” water sharing agreements, and talks to experts about how this model might play out in future droughts.
A weekend snowfall is on the way for portions of the eastern Prairies
The biggest price drops between Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 were in North Bay and Sudbury, Ont.
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Good or bad, the United Nations climate negotiations process itself became the focus of the international talks that aim to curb warming from coal, oil and natural gas.
Rain, snow and mixing hits B.C. for the weekend, The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
A Colorado low will sweep across Manitoba on Saturday, bringing snow to parts of western Manitoba and rain to the Red River Valley and into eastern Manitoba. Sunday brings a clearing sky, but gusty northwest winds.
Three typhoons have made landfall over the Philippines over the past week as part of a destructive pattern that is expected to continue
In a worst-case scenario for the U.S., a major hurricane could hit Florida's Gulf coast, but forecasters say it would have to clear several hurdles.
Warming trend this weekend, storms later in the week
It lost the battle over personal transportation to battery electric vehicles, and for industrial users, it remains far more expensive than natural gas. Like many hydrogen entrepreneurs, Gabriel Rodriguez-Calero figures the best way to rein in costs is to bring production closer to where it’s being used. More recently, though, scientists have been exploring ways of making cheaper electrolyzers more efficient.
KENCHANAHALLI, India (AP) — On the edges of a dense forest in southern India, six women in a small garage are busy stitching cloth bags, pants, hospital gowns and office uniforms with automated sewing machines.
Tropical Storm Sara is crawling along near Central America and will have the potential to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico next week, where it could re-strengthen and threaten Florida with flooding rain, storm surge and damaging winds, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Early Thursday afternoon, Tropical Depression 19 strengthened into Tropical Storm Sara, becoming the 18th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. AccuWeather began calling it a tropical rainstorm earlier in the week to raise
With its rich resources, uranium mining companies want Canada to play a key role in fuelling nuclear reactors worldwide.
More than two feet of rain could fall and trigger devastating flash flooding and mudslides.