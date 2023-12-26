Sunshine Spotlight: The Macallan makes a great gift for the holidays
"Sunshine Spotlight" host Fiona Daghir chats with Katie Nahat, national brand ambassador for The Macallan, about some great gift ideas for the holidays.
"Sunshine Spotlight" host Fiona Daghir chats with Katie Nahat, national brand ambassador for The Macallan, about some great gift ideas for the holidays.
The disgraced actor speaks as a version of his "House of Cards" Frank Underwood character and takes credit for Netflix's trademark "tu-dum" intro The post Kevin Spacey Ruins Christmas With Tucker Carlson Interview, Says He ‘Wouldn’t Be the First Guy to Tell Me You’d Never Tried That Before’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Chicken sandwiches have become a common sight on the menus of both fast food and casual dining restaurants, but chicken doesn't necessarily mean healthy.
Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest son Prince Louis obviously loves Wolfie!
Khloé Kardashian had a bombshell moment in a transparent nude corset dress at her family’s annual Christmas Eve party in 2023.
Actor Dominic West recalled how his words destroyed the bond with his royal pal “over 10 years ago."
It tastes like love.
On Sunday night, Kendall Jenner attended her family’s famous Christmas Eve party dressed in her festive best. The model was wearing a white-trimmed black column gown.
Singer didn’t hold back when asked to name rudest celebrity she’d encountered
Christmas broadcasts are a moment for the monarch to reflect on the year, and 2023 certainly brought plenty for the King to contemplate. It was a year punctuated with drama, from the coronation to the public airing of private family fallouts. Perhaps this is why the King wanted to play it safe with his Christmas message.
In a royal first, King Charles has made some changes to his Christmas décor at Buckingham Palace
Princess Beatrice's Padded Headband Steals the Show at Royal Christmas Walk: Discover Her Chic Winter Ensemble - read more
As with many false food facts, what's worked for one person may not work for a second. And where you live actually does play a role in how you handle butter.
Lady Louise Windsor joined the royal family for the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham. She accessorised her navy coat with the same LK Bennett shoes worn to King Charles III’s Coronation in May.
The 8-month-old was sandwiched with kisses by her proud parents
The Duchess of Edinburgh rocked a different look to Princess Kate, Duchess Sarah and Queen Camilla for the Sandringham church service
Actors Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates married in 1989 and have two children
Potatoes are one of the most popular veggies. While we love them, we also have a lot of misconceptions and false facts about potatoes that we thought were true.
From former first lady Rosalynn Carter to rock diva Tina Turner and television icon Norman Lear, here's a look back at those we lost in 2023.
Bridget Fonda and Danny Elfman have been married since 2003
"Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world," the Blink-182 drummer wrote as he shared photos of Alabama from over the years