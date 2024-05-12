Sunshine for Sunday

ABC News

Americans across the country may get a chance to see the northern lights this weekend. A series of solar flares and "explosions" from the sun may lead to geomagnetic storms that "can also trigger spectacular displays of aurora on Earth" from Friday evening through the weekend, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center said on Thursday. Because the geomagnetic storms are severe, Americans in many of the northern states and some in the lower Midwest will likely see the aurora borealis.