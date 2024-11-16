Sunshine taking back over

Latest Stories
Life-threatening floods expected as Tropical Storm Sara forms
The eighteenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed in the western Caribbean on Thursday
- CNN
National Hurricane Center tells Floridians to monitor soon-to-be Tropical Storm Sara
Forecasters tell residents of eastern Gulf Coast and Florida to monitor the forecast closely for potential impacts next week.
- The Weather Network
La Niña watch remains in effect heading into this winter
Forecasters continue to expect better-than-even odds of La Niña developing into this winter
- HowStuffWorks
Why Grolar Bear Numbers Increase With Climate Change
The grolar bear, also known as the pizzly bear, is a hybrid animal that's the result of crossbreeding between a polar bear and a grizzly bear, two species typically separated by geography and habitat.
- CNN
Scientists discover the world’s largest coral — so big it can be seen from space
It’s more than 100 feet long, around 300 years old, made of nearly 1 billion little polyps and visible from space
- CBC
Alberta feared water shortages amidst major drought. What happened?
Alberta’s ability to manage its water was put to the test as the province stared down a potentially devastating drought. The CBC’s Joel Dryden explains what happened with the province’s “unprecedented” water sharing agreements, and talks to experts about how this model might play out in future droughts.
- The Weather Network
B.C. highway passes hit with copious snowfall as storm parade continues
Heavy snow for B.C.'s mountain passes continues on Thursday, with some areas in line to see 20-30+ cm of accumulation by Friday morning.
- The Weather Network
Weekend snowfall may slow travel on the eastern Prairies
A weekend snowfall is on the way for portions of the eastern Prairies
- CBC
Hordes of giant rats are a problem, say Cape Breton residents
Rats are becoming bigger both in size and numbers, say some Sydney residents. And they want something done about the trash-eating critters. Erin Pottie has the story.
- The Canadian Press
New York judge rejects state efforts to shutter bitcoin mine over climate concerns
A cryptocurrency plant in central New York can continue operating after a court rejected the state’s effort to shutter the facility over concerns about its climate impact.
- The Canadian Press
Clean energy could create millions of tons of waste in India. Some are working to avoid that
KENCHANAHALLI, India (AP) — On the edges of a dense forest in southern India, six women in a small garage are busy stitching cloth bags, pants, hospital gowns and office uniforms with automated sewing machines.
- TechCrunch
Ecolectro stuffs hydrogen production into shipping containers to cut costs
It lost the battle over personal transportation to battery electric vehicles, and for industrial users, it remains far more expensive than natural gas. Like many hydrogen entrepreneurs, Gabriel Rodriguez-Calero figures the best way to rein in costs is to bring production closer to where it’s being used. More recently, though, scientists have been exploring ways of making cheaper electrolyzers more efficient.
- HowStuffWorks
The Most Dangerous Bear and 9 Others to Give a Wide Berth
Bears are incredible creatures, but they can also be some of the most dangerous animals on the planet. While even the most dangerous bear will typically avoid humans, under the right (or wrong!) circumstances, it can become aggressive, especially if it feels threatened or if you're in its territory.
- WLWT - Cincinnati
Rain Continues Through the Day
After an inch of rain overnight we'll see scattered showers through the day.
- CBC
Ottawa man who caused 2023 wildfire fined $35K
An Ottawa resident has pleaded guilty to failing to control a fire in the Calabogie, Ont., area in June 2023 that spread from an island to the mainland, forcing the evacuation of nearby homes and cottages.Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources said in a news release Friday that Wassim Zaibak was ordered to pay the province $35,000 to partially compensate it for the cost of fighting the fire."Conservation officers determined Zaibak caused the fire" June 4 on a private island on Centennial Lake,
- USA TODAY
Some hurricane models show Sara could hit Florida. Here's what forecasters say.
In a worst-case scenario for the U.S., a major hurricane could hit Florida's Gulf coast, but forecasters say it would have to clear several hurdles.
- CNN
Thousands evacuated as parts of Spain hit with nearly a month’s rainfall in one hour
Severe thunderstorms and torrential rain have once again battered coastal Spain, causing flooding and evacuations just two weeks after the country experienced deadly flooding in Valencia and other nearby communities.
- Associated Press
Frustration grows at fossil fuel influence and structure of UN climate talks. Some call for reform
Good or bad, the United Nations climate negotiations process itself became the focus of the international talks that aim to curb warming from coal, oil and natural gas. Environmental advocates released reports Friday decrying fossil fuel industry influence at the climate talks called COP29.
- BBC
Crowds flock to quiet street to spot rare bird
Birdwatchers flock to a quiet cul-de-sac after a rare visitor to the UK's shores in spotted.
- The Canadian Press
Whistler, Pemberton, Sea-to-Sky Highway in B.C.to get 'significant snowfall'
VANCOUVER — Whistler, B.C., is expected to get its first "significant snowfall" of the season this weekend.