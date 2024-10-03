Some Sunshine Thursday

Latest Stories
Storm tracker: Hurricane Kirk could become 'large and formidable,' NHC says
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Hurricane Kirk is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday.
- USA TODAY
Montana rancher gets 6 months in prison for creating hybrid sheep for captive hunting
Arthur "Jack" Schubarth's crime "ruined his life, reputation and family," his attorneys said. The rancher was sentenced to six months in prison.
- USA TODAY
Fat Bear Week takes gruesome turn as adult male bear fatally attacks another bear; bracket reveal postponed
The Fat Bear Week 2024 bracket reveal was postponed after a male bear attacked and killed a female bear at Brooks River in Alaska Monday.
- The Canadian Press
The Latest: Kirk becomes a hurricane as North Carolina reels from Helene
Desperate residents of the storm-battered mountains of western North Carolina lined up for water and food, hunted for cellphone signals and slogged buckets from creeks to flush toilets days after Hurricane Helene’s remnants deluged the region. Emergency workers toiled around the clock to clear roads, restore power and phone service, and reach people stranded by the storm, which has a death toll of more than 150 people across the Southeast.
- The Weather Network - Video
October Outlook: Above-seasonal temperatures expected across Canada
Meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the forecast for October, predicting above seasonal temperatures across much of Canada, while cold air shots will affect Ontario and Quebec. British Columbia is expected to receive above-seasonal precipitation, and Atlantic Canada may be impacted by tropical remnants.
- Bradenton Herald
For Tampa Bay, Helene was the worst storm in a century
It’s been 103 years since the famed 1921 direct hit.
- Futurism
Scientists Stumped by "Dozens" of Gigantic Holes at the Bottom of a Lake
Hole Up There's a hole in the bottom of Lake Michigan — at least 40 of them, for that matter. As LiveScience reports, researchers at a protected region of the Great Lake are less sure than ever about the strange holes after doing a survey of the lakebed with a submersible robot. These bizarre craters were […]
- The Weather Network
Solar max is nearly here! Here’s how and where to see the Northern Lights
Solar Maximum is nearly upon us, making the next year or so the best time to witness the Aurora Borealis. Don’t miss out!
- The Weather Network
October outlook: Summer slowly fades, but consistent cold is delayed
Will October see the country fall back into a cooler pattern across Canada as we progress through the autumn? Or, will we see the recent trend of warmer-than-usual temperatures continue? We have the details on what you can expect during the upcoming month.
- The Canadian Press
11 workers at a Tennessee factory were swept away in Hurricane Helene flooding. Only 5 were rescued
As the rain from Hurricane Helene came down harder and harder, workers inside a plastics factory in rural Tennessee kept working. It wasn’t until water flooded into the parking lot and the power went out that the plant shut down and sent workers home.
- Bloomberg
Flooded Farms, Fouled Rivers, Dozens Dead: Helene’s Rising Toll
(Bloomberg) -- As historic floodwaters unleashed by Hurricane Helene recede across the US Southeast, the region faces a humanitarian, economic and ecological crisis of staggering scope, with effects likely to last years.Most Read from BloombergA Housing Crisis Brews in Rwanda’s Capital CityGang Violence Is Moving to the Amazon’s Fast-Growing CitiesA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsThe Corner Store ComebackNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th C
- Canadian Press Videos
Beluga whales help Canadian woman heal after attack
After surviving a polar bear attack in 2013, Churchill, Manitoba resident Erin Greene healed from that trauma with the help of beluga whales. At any given summer moment, as many as 4,000 belugas can be seen frolicking through the Churchill River. (AP Video: Joshua A. Bickel)
- The Weather Network
Tropical forecast strongly favours above normal activity over next two weeks
Hurricane Helene served as a stark reminder of the season's potential for destruction
- The Canadian Press
Shock of deadly floods is a reminder of Appalachia’s risk from violent storms in a warming climate
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Helene dumped trillions of gallons of water hundreds of miles inland, devastating communities nestled in mountains far from the threat of storm surge or sea level rise. But that distance can conceal a history of flooding in a region where water races into populated towns tucked into steep valleys.
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Kirk strengthens into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Kirk strengthened Wednesday into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to grow rapidly into a major hurricane, forecasters said.
- The Canadian Press
Offering a dose of healing, curious beluga whales frolic in a warming Hudson Bay
ON HUDSON BAY (AP) — Playful large white beluga whales bring joy and healing to Hudson Bay. Their happy chirps leap out in an environment and economy threatened by the warming water melting sea ice, starving polar bears and changing the entire food chain.
- Canadian Press Videos
Hurricanes like Helene are deadly when they strike and keep killing for years to come
A new study says hurricanes in the United States are hundreds of times deadlier in the long run than the government calculates. The average storm hitting the U.S. contributes to the early deaths of 7,000 to 11,000 people over a 15-year period. (AP Video produced by Julián Trejo Bax)
- ABC News
How the process of de-extinction will be used to restore this fabled species
The debate on whether the ivory-billed woodpecker is actually extinct may be ongoing, but a genetic engineering company is aiming to restore the fabled species to its natural habitat. In 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed de-listing the ivory-billed woodpecker from protections under the Endangered Species Act due to the likelihood that the iconic American avian species is now extinct. Colossal Biosciences, a U.S.-based biotechnology company, plans to use the process of de-extinction to bring the ivory-billed woodpecker back, the company announced on Tuesday.
- WPTV- West Palm Beach Scripps
Storm surge one of the most dangerous aspects of hurricanes
When Hurricane Helene hit Florida's Big Bend, it created dangerous storm surge for not only coastal but inland communities.
- The Daily Beast
Haunting Final Photo Shows Grandparents’ Desperate Attempt to Escape Helene Flooding
A chilling photo captures an elderly couple confronted with Hurricane Helene's apocalyptic devastation from the roof of their Asheville, North Carolina, home moments before they're engulfed by the rising flood waters.The haunting image is the final one taken of Nora and Michael Drye, grandparents each aged 73, before the roof caved in, drowning both of them along with their seven-year-old grandson, Micah.Their adult daughter Megan, who took the image, survived after becoming wedged on a chunk of