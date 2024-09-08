Sunshine today, warmer weather ahead
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has a look at your forecast.
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has a look at your forecast.
It’s eerily quiet in the Atlantic during the peak of hurricane season. What’s causing it could be a sign of what’s to come in a warming world.
The deep landslides beneath multi-million dollar homes in Rancho Palos Verdes moved at an almost glacial pace, until they didn’t.
It’s almost the middle of September, but the weather will soon act like it’s early August instead
The land is moving so fast that authorities have switched off gas and electricity to hundreds of homes.
Scientists tracked the movements of a large pregnant porbeagle shark for months. Then, its tag floated to the ocean surface, suggesting a larger shark had eaten it.
An Australia-based conservation group has shared footage showing a baby koala reuniting with mom after the “joey” was attacked by a dog and rushed to a wildlife hospital for treatment. “Meet Squeak!” Wildlife Warriors exclaimed via
The National Hurricane Center said Saturday it is currently tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean. One could bring rain to the U.S. south.
Crews are working to clean up a milky white substance which was seen flowing down a section of Kitchener's Schneider Creek earlier this week.Geoff Martin was biking home with his son along Iron Horse trail Tuesday afternoon. When coming around a bend near Borden Street, he got his first full view of the creek. That's when he spotted the mysterious sediment flowing through the water."I asked my five year old if he wanted to retrace the substance and so we turned back around, followed it back up t
Cats can come in all shapes and sizes. But what is the smallest cat in the world? Here is what you need to know about the tiniest felines.
Several days of below-seasonal temperatures are on tap in southern Ontario as gusty, northwesterly winds blow through. We could see bands of lake-effect rain along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, and we may even see some waterspouts, too
A subtropical low pushing into the maritime is unleashing heavy rain and strong winds. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
JASPER, ALTA. — Nearly seven weeks since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Jasper National Park and burned nearly a third of the townsite's structures, Parks Canada says the blaze is now officially under control.
Prices fell an average of 3.5 cents per litre of regular fuel across Canada over the past seven days.
Marineland's owner, Marie Holer, has died.
Eric Green Weather September 6
Residents of hundreds of homes near the San Bernardino National Forest in southern California were ordered to evacuate Saturday as the Line Fire grew exponentially.
A ridge of high pressure is prolonging summer in BC and Alberta. Humidex values in southern BC will climb into the low to mid thirties Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will back off next week as a trough ushers in a cooler airmass. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
Typhoon Yagi made landfall on Hainan island in southern China on Friday afternoon, September 6, bringing heavy rain, winds exceeding 138 mph, and an increased risk of landslides, according to the China Meteorological Administration.This timelapse satellite imagery, posted by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University, shows the typhoon swirling over Hainan and the Leizhou Peninsula as it moved west toward northern Vietnam.The imagery was captured over about 14.5 hours, from 7:20 am to 10 pm on Friday, according to a timestamp on the video. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA/NESDIS via Storyful
National Hurricane Center watching 4 areas of interest
A mighty ridge of high pressure continues to be anchored over the southern half of B.C. this week, keeping the Interior hot and bringing the heat back to the coast –– leading to an elevated risk of wildfires