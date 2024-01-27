SUNY Plattsburgh Women's Hockey wins 7th straight game
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
TORONTO — The Wayne Train has made its final stop. After 15 hard-nosed NHL seasons where he filled the net and threw plenty of fists, Wayne Simmonds has called time on his playing career. The 35-year-old spoke to The Canadian Press on Friday ahead of the Hockey Diversity Alliance's first-ever WinterFest event scheduled for Feb. 3 in Toronto. With three kids under the age of five — his wife, Crystal, gave birth to the couple's first son two months ago — he has a lot on his plate. Getting one more
MONTREAL — Patrick Roy didn't want Thursday night's game to be about him. Few hockey legends, however, mean as much to Montreal as "Saint Patrick" himself. Roy, hired as head coach of the New York Islanders on Saturday after over seven years outside the NHL’s spotlight, returned to the city where he dominated the crease for a decade in a 4-3 New York loss to the Montreal Canadiens. "I think everybody in Montreal knows how much I love them and how much respect I have for this organization,” Roy s
NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher five games for an illegal check to the head. Gallagher caught Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech with a clear elbow to the head at centre ice at 11:50 of the third period of Montreal's game Thursday night against visiting New York. Gallagher received a match penalty for his actions. While the Islanders scored twice on the ensuing power play, Montreal held on for a 4-3 win. The Canadiens forward will forfeit US$169,270.85
Alexandre Daigle sat down to relive his life in the spotlight. The videos and images that flashed before him included times both good and bad. The 50 goals he scored in youth hockey, getting selected first overall at the 1993 NHL draft by the Ottawa Senators, being tabbed as the game's next superstar, the multi-million dollar contract that shook the sport. Laid out in front of Daigle were also his struggles on the ice, the suffocating pressure faced he alone, the colourful quotes, the rumours ab
The Colorado Avalanche signed Zach Parise to a contract for the rest of the season, giving the Stanley Cup contenders some added depth and experience. General manager Chris MacFarland announced the deal Friday night. It's worth a pro-rated $825,000. “We are excited to add Zach to our group," MacFarland said in a statement. “Over his impressive NHL career, Zach has always been a highly competitive and driven forward who is hard to play against. We look forward to adding his veteran presence to ou
After the Miami Heat-Terry Rozier trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan commented.
The story of the 13th day of action from the Australian Open.
EXCLUSIVE: Slammed by allegations of rape, defecation, sex trafficking and more, Vince McMahon is out at WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings. “I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth,” McMahon said this …
Mahomes' father called the singer "down to earth" in an interview on Thursday
Bears OC Shane Waldron has started filling out his offensive staff. First up: Kerry Joseph has been hired as QBs coach.
Guard Joe Thuney will miss Sunday’s AFC title game against Balitmore with a pectoral injury.
A Baltimore Ravens fan crafted a customized rug featuring quarterback Lamar Jackson Jackson was impressed with the rug and had to have it.
Jimmy Fallon showed a video of the funny golf incident on “The Tonight Show.”
NEW YORK — As Knicks president Leon Rose, senior vice president Gersson Rosas, and senior basketball advisor William Wesley watched their team romp over the defending champion Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, a sellout arena collectively came to the same conclusion. Damn. That OG Anunoby trade worked out pretty well. Less than a month ago, the Knicks were in freefall ...
MONTREAL — Kelly Malveaux, a defensive back who played 10 seasons in the CFL and was a Grey Cup champion and two-time East Division all-star, has died at 47. The Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders, two of his former teams, issued statements Friday confirming his death in a statement Friday. A cause of death was not given. Malveaux is the second former Stampeder to die at a relatively young age this week. The team announced Tuesday that former offensive lineman Bruce Covernton had died at
The Cognizant (formerly Honda) Classic has not featured a golfer ranked among the top two in nearly a decade.
WINNIPEG — Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says forward Calle Jarnkrok is out week-to-week with a broken knuckle. Jarnkrok left Maple Leafs practice Friday after a teammate shot a puck off his hand. The 32-year-old Swede has 10 goals and nine assists in 46 games this season, his second in Toronto. With Jarnkrok out, forward Ryan Reaves entered the Maple Leafs lineup ahead of a game Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Reaves, signed to a three-year, US$4.05-million contract las
The NFL player said there's only one thing that matters to him and Taylor Swift.
When was the last time you saw 11 drivers fighting for the lead on the last lap? That's exactly the sort of action provided by this year's first MX-5 Cup race at Daytona.