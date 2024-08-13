‘Supacell’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Supacell” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix.

The announcement was made on Netflix’s social channels on Tuesday. The renewal comes after the six-episiode Season 1 debuted on the streamer back in June.

Per the official description, the series is about “a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together in order to save the woman he loves.”

The cast of the series includes Adelayo Adedayo, Calvin Demba, Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Josh Tedeku, Eddie Marsan, Ky-mani Carty, and Rayxia Ojo.

The series was created by Rapman, who also serves as an executive producer and director. Sebastian Thiel is also a director on the series. Steve Searle, Mouktar Mohammed, and Anna Ferguson also executive produce.

“Supacell” has received strong reviews since its release. In her review for Variety, Aramide Tinubu wrote “‘Supacell’ considers how individualism has caused fractures in Western societies, specifically in Black communities that previously thrived because of collectivity. The show also reflects on why our dependence on technology undoubtedly comes at a cost.”

It has also done well in viewership, with the show holding the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 English language TV charts for the week of July 1-7 and July 8-14. In its first full week of availability, the show pulled in 11.8 million views followed by 7.1 million views in its second week. In its premiere week, during which it was available for only three days, the show hit number two on the Top 10 chart with 6.4 million views.

📢 SUPACELL SEASON 2 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/r2KrykpkvP — Netflix (@netflix) August 13, 2024

