Supacell Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix — Here’s What to Expect

A second season of Supacell is taking flight at Netflix. The renewal was made official on Tuesday, nearly two months after the British sci-fi drama’s six-episode first season hit the streamer on June 24.

Per its official description, Supacell follows “five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together in order to save the woman he loves.”

More from TVLine

Supacell stars Tosin Cole as Michael, a delivery driver with the ability to teleport and manipulate time; Adelayo Adedayo as Dionne, a social worker and Michael’s fiancée; Calvin Demba as Rodney, a drug dealer with super speed; Nadine Mills as Sabrina, a woman with he power of telekinesis; Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Andre, a cash-strapped father imbued with super strength; and Josh Tedeku as “Taser,” a gang leader with the power of invisibility.

The series is written and created by British rapper Rapman. He also directed the first season alongside Sebastian Thiel.

“I’ve always had it [mapped out] to Season 3,” Rapman told Netflix’s Tudum prior to the show’s premiere. “I know how Season 2 ends. I’ve got stuff planned for this story. I’ve had this in my head for years, so I’m ready to go.”

Lookng at the characters’ development, he added: “Supacell Season 1 is my Batman Begins. It’s a prequel of what they’ll be like. Season 2 is when you really see what they become. That future you saw at the end of the pilot in London, that exact future doesn’t exist anymore. They’ve changed everything. It’s going to be interesting when we get into the writers’ room.”

Are you a fan of Supacell? Drop a comment with your hopes for Season 2 below.

Best of TVLine