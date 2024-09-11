'Super Ashy' Conditions Near California's Bridge Fire

“Super ashy” conditions were reported near the Bridge Fire in southern California on September 10, as the blaze showed “extreme fire behavior” as it grew to more than 47,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The fire grew tenfold between Monday and Tuesday, according to officials.

A red flag warning would remain in effect through noon Wednesday, fire information said.

X user Lyddlemami said she encountered “super ashy” conditions in Phelan, before the sky turned “just super orange” a little later. Credit: @Lyddlemami via Storyful