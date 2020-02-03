Vote for the best and worst Super Bowl 2020 commercials: From Jason Momoa's missing muscles to Kim Kardashian's McDonald's order

Even when the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are missing from the field and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira aren’t heating up the halftime stage, Super Bowl LIV entertained with plenty of commercials.

From Billy Murray reprising his Groundhog Day’s Phil Connors role to the introduction of Planters’s Baby Nut, this year saw a plethora of commercials (including a couple of political ads) throughout the 54th annual NFL championship game. We’ve rounded up the best and the worst, so you can let us know which ones were your favorites by voting each up or down. Make sure to come back and see how your choices fared.

