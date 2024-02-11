Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift arrives at Las Vegas stadium

Taylor Swift has invited some famous friends to the Super Bowl, including rapper Ice Spice and actress Blake Lively

Taylor Swift has arrived at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, with footage from the stadium showing her with famous friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

The singer, who is dating the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce made it in the nick of time after playing a concert in Japan on Saturday evening.

Her journey, from Tokyo to Los Angeles, was tracked by thousands online.

Swift has recently threatened to sue a student who tracks her private jet and shares its movements online.

Ahead of Sunday's big game, many had wondered which friends and family she would bring along with her to watch.

A video from the stadium shows her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, with her, In another clip, Swift was seen greeting Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, who is also a NFL player.

Earlier this month, the Japanese embassy in the US joined the conversation surrounding Swift's Super Bowl dash, posting a statement about it on social media.

"If she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins," the embassy said.

The 17-hour time difference between Tokyo and Los Angeles is thought to have helped Swift get back to the US in time to visit her home in LA before heading to Sin City.

In 2022, Swift topped the list of celebrities with the highest private jet CO2 emissions, according to digital marketing firm Yard.

Swift has been a regular at games since she began dating tight end Travis Kelce - and is credited with bringing along thousands of new fans to the sport.

Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce celebrated the Chiefs' AFC Championship win in January

Around 21% of Americans - and 41% of 18-34-year-olds - who are watching this year's Super Bowl said Swift's presence influenced their decision or the decision of someone in their household to watch it, according to the Seton Hall Sports Poll.

"The viewership for this game is on a seemingly inexorable march toward more viewers, and this year Taylor Swift may be playing the role of drum major," said Prof Daniel Ladik, chief methodologist for the poll.

Story continues

Many hope Swift's presence will also spur on the defending champions, who are playing their fourth Super Bowl in five years.

Speaking about Swift's latest success at the Grammys - where she became the first person to win the coveted Album of the Year award four times - Kelce said he is looking to match her trophy.

"She's rewriting the history books herself," he said. "I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too."