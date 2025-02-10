Super Bowl 2025 is a celebrity hot spot with Taylor Swift, Serena Williams, Bradley Cooper and others spotted in the stands

An A-list turnout at Super Bowl LIX is giving major Hollywood vibes.

Super Bowl LIX isn’t just about football. This year’s game in New Orleans delivered star power on and off the field. Stands at Caesars Superdome were packed with big names taking in the action.

Taylor Swift made her grand return to cheer on Travis Kelce, sparking engagement rumors in a chic white ensemble, while comedy queen Nikki Glaser brought her signature humor to the sidelines alongside former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Kevin Costner, fresh off his Yellowstone exit, also took in the game, while Sir Paul McCartney proved that even rock legends love some Super Bowl drama. And of course, Paul Rudd — ever the diehard Chiefs fan — showed love for his team alongside his son, Jack.

Here’s a look at all the celebrities who are making Super Bowl Sunday extra legendary.

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jordon Hudson & Nikki Glaser

Jordon Hudson and Nikki Glaser. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Serena Williams

Serena Williams performs onstage during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel Jackson and Kendrick Lamar on stage. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Adam Sandler

Master P

Master P. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm introduces the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/WMaFLksQol — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 9, 2025

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter

Jay-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. (Doug Benc/AP)

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner. (George Walker IV/AP)

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Paul McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney también presente en el Super Bowl LIX. 😍🎵🎶 pic.twitter.com/sdQD0aVaa8 — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) February 10, 2025

Paul Rudd and his son, Jack

Paul Rudd and Jack Rudd. (George Walker IV/AP)

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller

Keleigh Sperry Teller and Miles Teller. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Flavor Flav