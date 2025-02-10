Super Bowl 2025 is a celebrity hot spot with Taylor Swift, Serena Williams, Bradley Cooper and others spotted in the stands

An A-list turnout at Super Bowl LIX is giving major Hollywood vibes.

Jay-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, at Super Bowl LIX. (Doug Benc/AP).

Super Bowl LIX isn’t just about football. This year’s game in New Orleans delivered star power on and off the field. Stands at Caesars Superdome were packed with big names taking in the action.

Taylor Swift made her grand return to cheer on Travis Kelce, sparking engagement rumors in a chic white ensemble, while comedy queen Nikki Glaser brought her signature humor to the sidelines alongside former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Kevin Costner, fresh off his Yellowstone exit, also took in the game, while Sir Paul McCartney proved that even rock legends love some Super Bowl drama. And of course, Paul Rudd — ever the diehard Chiefs fan — showed love for his team alongside his son, Jack.

Here’s a look at all the celebrities who are making Super Bowl Sunday extra legendary.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Ice Spice and Taylor Swift. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jordon Hudson & Nikki Glaser

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Jordon Hudson and Nikki Glaser attend the Super Bowl LIX Pregame at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Jordon Hudson and Nikki Glaser. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Serena Williams performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Serena Williams performs onstage during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Samuel Jackson and Kendrick Lamar are seen onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Samuel Jackson and Kendrick Lamar on stage. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Master P attends the Super Bowl LIX Pregame at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Master P. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)
Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter
Jay-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. (Doug Benc/AP)
Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner. (George Walker IV/AP)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Pete Davidson (C) attends the Super Bowl LIX Pregame at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Pete Davidson. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Paul McCartney

Paul Rudd and Jack Rudd
Paul Rudd and Jack Rudd. (George Walker IV/AP)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Keleigh Sperry Teller and Miles Teller attend the Super Bowl LIX Pregame at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Keleigh Sperry Teller and Miles Teller. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Flavor Flav
Flavor Flav. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

