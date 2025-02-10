Super Bowl 2025 is a celebrity hot spot with Taylor Swift, Serena Williams, Bradley Cooper and others spotted in the stands
An A-list turnout at Super Bowl LIX is giving major Hollywood vibes.
Super Bowl LIX isn’t just about football. This year’s game in New Orleans delivered star power on and off the field. Stands at Caesars Superdome were packed with big names taking in the action.
Taylor Swift made her grand return to cheer on Travis Kelce, sparking engagement rumors in a chic white ensemble, while comedy queen Nikki Glaser brought her signature humor to the sidelines alongside former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.
Kevin Costner, fresh off his Yellowstone exit, also took in the game, while Sir Paul McCartney proved that even rock legends love some Super Bowl drama. And of course, Paul Rudd — ever the diehard Chiefs fan — showed love for his team alongside his son, Jack.
Here’s a look at all the celebrities who are making Super Bowl Sunday extra legendary.
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice
Jordon Hudson & Nikki Glaser
Serena Williams
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway at the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/dUKUAXE44F
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 10, 2025
Samuel L. Jackson
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler is at #SBLIX and stays repping his @nyjets 😂 pic.twitter.com/CfxUu9mJjc
— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025
Master P
Bradley Cooper
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm introduces the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/WMaFLksQol
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 9, 2025
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter
Kevin Costner
Pete Davidson
Paul McCartney
Sir Paul McCartney también presente en el Super Bowl LIX. 😍🎵🎶 pic.twitter.com/sdQD0aVaa8
— ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) February 10, 2025