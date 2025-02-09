Super Bowl 2025 live: Kendrick Lamar to headline halftime show as Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce

Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl 59 halftime show tonight, as pop star Taylor Swift cheers on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lamar is being joined onstage by his frequent collaborator SZA. While details of his performance are still being kept under wraps, it is widely expected that his Drake diss track “Not Like Us” will be on the setlist. Grammy-winning New Orleans native Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem.

Viewers will get to take part in some celebrity spotting as Swift is likely to be joined in the Chiefs’ box by some of her famous friends. Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump is also planning on attending, which Kelce has called “a great honour”.

This year’s event is taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday 9 February from 6.30pm EST / 11.30pm GMT. Fox is broadcasting the game in the US, while UK-based viewers can tune in for free on ITV1 or ITVX.

Super Bowl 2025 key points

Surprise guest rumours and setlist predictions for Kendrick Lamar's halftime show

Trump sends message to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl

VIDEO: Travis Kelce tells Taylor Swift 'I love you' after Chiefs win 2024 Super Bowl

Super Bowl halftime show: Who is performing, when to watch and how to stream

Friday 7 February 2025 16:00 , Roisin O'Connor

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s almost time for one of the biggest events of the year, the Super Bowl! While sports fans will be tuning in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, others will be eager to see Kendrick Lamar headline the coveted halftime show spot, and see Taylor Swift cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Here’s how to watch all the action on Sunday 9 February:

Super Bowl halftime show: Who is performing, when to watch and how to stream

VIDEO: Travis Kelce tells Taylor Swift 'I love you so much' after Chiefs win 2024 Super Bowl

Friday 7 February 2025 15:53 , Roisin O'Connor

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show 2025: Surprise guest rumors and setlist predictions

Friday 7 February 2025 15:48 , Roisin O'Connor

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show 2025: Surprise guest and setlist predictions

Trump sends message to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl

Friday 7 February 2025 15:42 , Roisin O'Connor

Trump sends message to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl