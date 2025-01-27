When is Super Bowl 2025? Date, start time, teams, how to watch, half-time show and odds

One of the biggest annual events on the sporting calendar is almost upon us as the Super Bowl takes centre stage once again.

Hundreds of millions of people around the world will tune in for the high-stakes conclusion to the 2024 NFL season, one of the most-watched and eagerly-anticipated showpieces of the year.

The Super Bowl typically combines thrilling action on the field with celebrity glitz and glamour off it, with this year’s half-time show generating a lot of excitement.

The Taylor Swift factor will also be significant once again, bringing one of the biggest games in sport to an even wider audience for the second year in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s everything you need to know about Super Bowl 59, which is technically Super Bowl LIX with the NFL still using Roman numerals.

When is Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl LIX takes place on Sunday February 9, 2025.

Where is Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl LIX takes place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (AP)

This year’s event takes place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It is the first time the Super Bowl has come to New Orleans since 2013, when the Baltimore Ravens edged out the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in a thriller at the then Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The city has hosted the NFL showpiece on 10 previous occasions in total, also in 2002, 1997, 1990, 1986, 1981, 1978, 1975, 1972 and 1970.

Super Bowl 2025 start time

In the UK, Super Bowl LIX will begin at 11:30pm GMT, which is 6:30pm ET and 3:30pm PT in the United States.

The event will last around four hours with the half-time show included, though obviously the exact time depends on the length of the game - which will be longer if overtime is needed.

Who is playing in Super Bowl 2025?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LIX after both teams were victorious on NFL Championship weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles thrashed their division rivals the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game with three touchdowns from superstar running back Saquon Barkley, sealing a fifth return to the big game and third since 2018, when they won their only title so far against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Minneapolis.

The dominant Chiefs, meanwhile, outlasted Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills once again later on Sunday night 32-29 to make it three Super Bowl appearances in a row and five in the last six seasons.

Taylor Swift should again be at the Super Bowl, supporting Chiefs star Travis Kelce (Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Co are seeking to become the first team in NFL history to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy three seasons on the bounce, having beaten the 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Las Vegas last year.

This is a swift rematch of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale in 2023, when the Chiefs defeated the Eagles narrowly 38-35 in an epic game most notable for being the first Super Bowl ever to feature brothers on opposing teams - Travis Kelce for the Chiefs and Jason Kelce for the Eagles.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be no repeat of that particular narrative this time however, with legendary center Jason having retired from football after 13 seasons last March.

Travis’ ongoing relationship with Taylor Swift though means the music superstar should be in attendance at the Super Bowl once again.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025

TV channel: In the UK, NFL fans can watch Super Bowl LIX live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 10:45pm GMT.

Those with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Coverage will also be available online via ITVX, which is free with an account. Sky Sports subscribers can also access the Sky Go app.

Super Bowl 2025 odds

Kansas City Chiefs moneyline: 5/6

Philadelphia Eagles moneyline: 10/11

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Kendrick Lamar will perform the half-time show at Super Bowl LIX (AP)

Who is performing at Super Bowl 2025 half-time show?

This year’s Super Bowl half-time show is being performed by 17-time Grammy-winning superstar Kendrick Lamar, who was also on the star-studded bill in 2022 along with Eminem, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre.

SZA will also be performing on the day, plus Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle, Ledisi and Jon Batiste, who will be singing the American national anthem - The Star-Spangled Banner - ahead of kick-off.