Super Bowl half-time show as it happened: Kendrick Lamar headlines as Taylor Swift and Donald Trump take VIP positions

Hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar delivered a striking half-time show at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, teasing and then performing his controversial ‘diss’ track Not Like Us to a cheering stadium.

At the Superdome in New Orleans, Lamar was introduced by actor Samuel L. Jackson dressed in a top hat as Uncle Sam.

He then opened with Squabble Up, followed by his three-time Grammy-winning hit Humble, which featured a group of dancers in red, white and blue, forming an American flag.

He went on to perform Toxic Love with SZA and DNA, from his album DAMN.

After teasing it at the beginning of his set, Lamar then dove on into his Drake ‘diss’ track Not Like Us. He made sure to look into the camera as he name-dropped Drake.

Lamar’s hit Not Like Us, which won five Grammy awards a week ago, is part of a longstanding feud between him and Drake.

Kendrick Lamar's feud with Drake was a hot topic

There had been speculation that the hip-hop artist might skip the controversial song altogether at the Super Bowl, after Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, claiming the song, which labelled him a “paedophile”, had put him and his family in danger.

But Lamar went ahead with it, instead omitting the contentious line.

Tennis champion Serena Williams also made a surprise appearance during the show, showing off her fancy feet as she joined the dancers.

Lamar’s appearance on the biggest stage in music follows big stars in music, from Beyoncé to Prince, Madonna, Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones.

The Super Bowl typically draws more than 100 million live US viewers and is known to have the largest TV audience of the year.

President Donald Trump gestures on the sidelines before the game - AP

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, Este Haim and Alana Haim watch the game - AP

Dozens of celebrities were in attendance this year, including US President Donald Trump, who became the first sitting president ever to attend the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, watched the game from a VIP box with his family.

Other celebrities spotted at the game included British pop star Louis Tomlinson, actor Bradley Cooper, actress Anne Hathaway, Paul McCartney, Lionel Messi and Jay-Z.

04:01 AM GMT

03:41 AM GMT

David Beckham and ‘long-lost twin brother’ in amusing Stella Artois ad

In an ad for Stella Artois, David Beckham learns he has a ‘long-lost twin brother’, who his parents called “the Other David”.

“The Other David” is played by Matt Damon.

“You have a twin brother we never told you about ... left him in America,” Beckham’s father says in the ad.

David Beckham replies: “I always knew there was something missing.”

The commercial was released ahead of the Bowl on Sunday, and is called “David & Dave: The Other David.”

03:27 AM GMT

Kendrick Lamar’s feud with Drake takes centre stage

Forget the Kansas City Chiefs v the Philadelphia Eagles or Taylor Swift and Donald Trump. As the Super Bowl half-time show commenced in New Orleans, the match-up on everyone’s minds was the feud between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake, writes Ed Power.

Lamar, perhaps the most critically-lauded hip-hop artist of the last decade, was headlining the highest-profile 12 minutes in music, and the big question was whether he would perform Not Like Us, his chart-topping, Grammy-bagging “dis” track about Drake, which took years of mutual bad blood to the next level over the summer.

More to the point, would he include the contentious reference to a “certified paedophile” – a line which has led Drake to initiate legal proceedings? That guessing game was part of the fun during a visually stunning and musically adventurous set that had the courage not to pander to the expectations of the Super Bowl organisers.

This was a Kendrick Lamar headliner, first and foremost, and while the rapper took advantage of the scale of the setting, he never allowed the occasion to overwhelm his music. For a breathtaking moment, the Super Bowl shape-shifted into something thrilling, glittering and daring.

Read the full review here

02:46 AM GMT

Ben Affleck in Dunkin’ Donuts ad and ‘movie’ version

A 60-second Dunkin’ Donuts ad, featuring Ben Affleck and his brother Casey, as well as Succession star Jeremy Strong, was among the first ads aired during the Super Bowl.

The chain also released a seven-minute movie version of the ad, where Affleck and his ‘DunKings’ battle against other coffee brands.

02:33 AM GMT

Post Malone in tongue-and-cheek Bud Light ad

American rapper and singer Post Malone has starred in a comical ad for Bud Light beer, along with Peyton Manning and comedian Shane Gillis.

02:25 AM GMT

Shaboozey sings in Nerds ad

Grammy-nominated star Shaboozey featured in a colourful Super Bowl ad for Nerds gummy clusters, singing It’s A Wonderful World.

02:16 AM GMT

Serena Williams makes surprise appearance!

The tennis champion made a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s show, dancing in a blue-and-white outfit.

Serena Williams performs onstage - Getty Images

She posted on her Instagram moments before joining Lamar onstage...

Let's go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little! 💃🏿 pic.twitter.com/MxEZTl7NUv — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025

02:10 AM GMT

Pro-Palestine protester crashes Lamar’s show

A pro-Palestine protester was tackled by security after rushing the pitch during the half-time show.

A video posted on X appeared to show the moment the man, dressed in all black, unfurled a Palestine flag before sprinting across the half-time stage.

He was quickly tackled by security and dragged off the field.

Someone crashed the stage of Kendrick's performance and waved a Palestine flag for about 45 seconds before he was finally spotted and gang-tackled by a group of security guards. pic.twitter.com/lcwKuQdFal — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) February 10, 2025

01:58 AM GMT

Lamar censors Not Like Us line

As Kendrick Lamar performed his hit Not Like Us, he appeared to omit the line where he labels Drake a “certified paedophile”.

It comes as Drake has filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, the record label he and Lamar share, over the track.

new statement from Drake's legal team ahead of the Super Bowl halftime show, where Kendrick Lamar could reach ~100 million people at once with "Not Like Us"



Drake has sued (his and Kendrick's label) Universal Music Group, calling their promotion of the song defamatory pic.twitter.com/eXEXpIbMsi — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) February 9, 2025

01:50 AM GMT

In pictures: Lamar headlines half-time show with SZA

SZA and Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar and SZA

SZA and Kendrick Lamar

01:44 AM GMT

Lamar performs Not Like Us

Lamar teased Not Like Us a number times before launching into his hit track.

“They tried to rig the game but you can’t fake influence.”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA - Getty Images

01:40 AM GMT

Striking performance so far

Lamar has performed Humble, which featured a group of dancers in red, white and blue, forming an American flag, in a striking image.

This could be a political statement.

He has also performed Toxic Love with SZA.

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage

01:33 AM GMT

Kendrick Lamar is up!

American actor Samuel “Uncle Sam” Jackson introduced Kendrick Lamar, who kicked off the show with a cappella on a GNX.

GNX is the rapper’s sixth studio album.

He then launched into Squabble Up.

Lamar performs onstage

01:26 AM GMT

Up next: Kendrick Lamar performs in half-time show

Lamar is about to take to the stage for his half-time performance.

01:16 AM GMT

More famous faces...

Lionel Messi, second left, reunites with his former Barcelona team-mates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets - FR155572 AP

Government dignitaries including Kristi Noem, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tommy Tuberville, are seen in the stands - USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

01:09 AM GMT

Who is in the private box with Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift was sitting in a VIP box with a number of celebrities, as well as Travis Kelce’s father, Ed, and his mother, Donna.

Swift’s close friend Ashley Avignone was also in the private box, as well as Haim sisters, Alana, Danielle and Est, who are a pop-rock trio.

Taylor Swift watches the game - Reuters

(L-R) Ed Kelce, Ashley Avignone, Alana Haim, Ross Travis, Taylor Swift, Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Donna Kelce at the Super Bowl - Getty Images

12:53 AM GMT

Dozens of celebrities in attendance

A number of A-list celebrities are at the game, including British pop star Louis Tomlinson.

Others in attendance include actor Bradley Cooper and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, who was pictured with his two children Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter.

Louis Tomlinson spotted on the purple carpet

Bradley Cooper walks on the field - AP

Jay-Z with children Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter - Reuters

12:39 AM GMT

Travis Kelce arrives in style...

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was pictured arriving at the Superdome in a chic burnt-orange suit, which he paired with sunglasses.

Travis Kelce arriving prior to the Super Bowl - AP

Travis Kelce arriving prior to the Super Bowl

12:33 AM GMT

Pictured: Taylor Swift watches the game

Taylor Swift, who was also in attendance when the Chiefs won the NFL title game in Las Vegas a year ago, watched the game and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, as she stood inside a private box at the Superdome.

She appeared to sit with Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone.

Taylor Swift in the stands during the game - Reuters

Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and Taylor Swift - Getty Images

12:17 AM GMT

In pictures: Trump at the Super Bowl

Mr Trump arrived at the Superdome to a mix of cheers and boos, walking straight into the stadium to meet with the “honorary coin toss participants,” including family members of victims of the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans as well as police officers and emergency workers.

Donald Trump walks on the field before the start of the Super Bowl - AP

Donald Trump participates in a meet and greet with the honorary coin toss participants - USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) greets Donald Trump before playing - USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

12:14 AM GMT

Cheers as Trump appears on big screen

The largest cheer of the night so far came when President Donald Trump appeared on the big screen during the national anthem.

Donald Trump salutes during the national anthem - Reuters

12:12 AM GMT

Trump becomes first sitting president to attend Super Bowl

Donald Trump is watching the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in the Superdome in New Orleans, becoming the first sitting president to do so in person.

All eyes will be on the field and, no doubt some, on his reactions.

His visit, roughly three weeks after he launched his second term at the White House with executive orders to crack down on immigration and end government diversity programs, will put the Republican president at the scene of a classic American pastime that connects people of all political ideologies.

Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump stand for the national anthem - Getty Images

It also highlights the contrast between Mr Trump’s order to eliminate government diversity, equity and inclusion efforts with the NFL’s decision to stick with its own initiatives to promote inclusion.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who could come into contact with Mr Trump at the game, said on Monday he had no plans to scale back NFL diversity programs.



President Trump is one of many celebrities at the game. Superstar singer Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce, is also watching in the VIP section. She endorsed Harris in the 2024 election.

12:00 AM GMT

Plus, all the key celebrity ads and brand new trailers unveiled.