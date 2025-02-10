Super Bowl Halftime Performer Detained, Banned from Football Games After Protesting on Field with Palestine-Sudan Flag

The NFL confirmed to the Associated Press that the person “will (be) banned for life from all NFL stadiums and events"

A performer in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show was detained by security and banned from professional football games for life after waving a Sudanese-Palestinian flag during the performance.

The National Football League confirmed to the Associated Press that the person “will (be) banned for life from all NFL stadiums and events,” adding that “no one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent.”

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Monday, Feb. 10, the New Orleans Police Department said the man was ejected from the stadium but had not been arrested nor issued a summons, and therefore would not be identified.

The NFL said the performer, who was part of the 400-person field cast, “hid the item on his person and unveiled it late in the show” while standing on a Buick GNX prop, according to the AP.

PEOPLE has contacted the NFL for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

The 37-year-old rapper performed several of his biggest hits during his performance at the Caesers Superdome in New Orleans, including "HUMBLE." and "Squabble Up" before going into the Grammy-winning single and Drake diss track "Not Like Us.”

The Philadelphia Eagles won the 2025 Super Bowl, dominating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.



