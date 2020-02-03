Super Bowl Halftime Show Dazzles in Timelapse Footage

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira joined forces during the halftime show at the Super Bowl on February 2.

This timelapse footage, filmed by Tomas Ferraro, shows the construction of the halftime stage and dazzling display of lighting and effects during the performance at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs rallied from 10 points down to defeat the San Francisco 49ers and claim their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. Credit: Tomas Ferraro via Storyful