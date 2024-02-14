Super Bowl parade shooting: 'Multiple people' injured in gunfire

Police respond after gun shots were fired after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Two people have been detained after multiple people were shot near the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, police have said.

Fire officials confirmed that eight to 10 people were injured in the shooting, just three days after the Chiefs triumphed against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Ambulances went to the scene and officers moved towards the area with guns drawn.

Citing authorities, local television station KSHB 41 reported that children were among the victims, but it was not immediately clear whether all of those sustained gunshot wounds or other injuries.

"Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck," Kansas City police said on X. "We took two armed people into custody for more investigation."

Footage posted on social media showed dozens of uniformed police officers, weapons drawn, running into the station as members of the public fled in the opposite direction.

The station once served as a US rail hub for passenger and freight traffic but is now home to a museum.

Central Kansas City was a sea of red on Wednesday for Valentine's Day as Chiefs fans celebrated their third Super Bowl title in five seasons.

Crowds lined the route, with fans climbing trees and street poles, or standing on rooftops for a better view.

More to follow...