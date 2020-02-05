'Super Bowl Parade Touchdown': Mahomes Throws Football to Kansas City Fans

Kansas City Chiefs fans and players celebrated the football team’s Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers with a victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, February 5.

This video, filmed by Brett Jones, shows Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing a football to a group of fans along the parade route. The spectators catch the ball, prompting cheers from the crowd and celebration from Mahomes. Jones posted the video with the caption, “#PatrickMahomes with the Super bowl parade TD!”

The victory parade began at 11.30 am local time and followed a route through downtown Kansas City, local media reported. The parade was followed by a rally at 1.30 pm in front of Union Station. Credit: Brett Jones via Storyful