These Super Bowl Party Games Are Total Touchdowns

If you're hosting a 2020 Super Bowl party this year, we've got just one question for you: Why leave all the fun to the football players? Team up for these affordable and easy-to-make party activities for your most memorable Super Bowl party yet. (They'll go great with all of your football decorations!) Here, in the hopes that we can help make your hosting that much easier and more fun, we've compiled the best Super Bowl party games and activities that'll delight your guests. From Super Bowl bingo printables to a felted bean bag football toss that's perfect for kids and adults alike, each and every idea we've rounded up here will serve to enhance the overall viewing experience. And best of all, many of our games are reusable—meaning you won't have to do all of this brainstorming again come next year!

Ask anyone, though, and they'll tell you that the most important part of Super Bowl Sunday are those coveted Super Bowl appetizers and Super Bowl recipes. That's why we've decided to make "food" the central theme of several of our party-ready games. A goldfish toss, for instance, is a fun way to involve everyone's favorite cheesy cracker, while our favorite version of DIY shuffleboard involves M&Ms as playing pieces. How great is that?