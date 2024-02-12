Super Bowl photos: Chiefs, Taylor Swift celebrate NFL title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One minute, Travis Kelce had the Lombardi Trophy in hand, belting a gravelly rendition of “Viva Las Vegas” for the Allegiant Stadium crowd.

The next, he was locked in an embrace with Taylor Swift, swaying tenderly and celebrating with a kiss.

It's good to be a Super Bowl champion.

Of course, it's a feeling Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs know well. They beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime Sunday to repeat as Super Bowl champions and earn their third title in five seasons.

The victory sparked familiar moments of joy — coach Andy Reid doused with a water cooler, lineman Wanya Morris making snow angels in the confetti, Patrick Mahomes soaking in the cheers after being named Super Bowl MVP for a third time.

Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for a game-ending, 3-yard touchdown pass in overtime.

A moment to cherish — except for those on the other side.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, a remarkable underdog story as the very last pick of the 2022 NFL draft, led San Francisco on two late scoring drives, including a go-ahead field goal to open the overtime period.

It just wasn't enough. And while the Chiefs began an epic Las Vegas party, 49ers players were left to trudge off the field, swarmed by someone else's confetti.

