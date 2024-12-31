Super Bowl tickets, not a rabbit, were pulled out of hat Monday night for KCMO woman
Congrats to Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves! Not only did his team clinch a playoff spot after the team's overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons, but he grabbed girlfriend Mikaela Worley out of the stands and got down on one knee to propose with a ring he
Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets have never been further from "The Mendoza Line" of normalness, generally organized function, and competence. Gang Green has won just two games since Halloween, and if we're being candid, there is no hope i
The New York Jets really thought they were doing something cool when they entered the field blasting "Gangsta's Paradise" on a boom box. But they seemed to forget two important details about a decision like that one. The first is that they are the Jets, who have
So, it's come to this: no matter what the Detroit Lions do on Monday night in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers, they'll be playing for the NFC North title against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night later this week, per the NFL schedule for Week 18. That…
The Bills can lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the AFC in Week 17. Here's a look at who they could play in the NFL playoffs if they do.
The Edmonton Oilers probably wish they didn't sign this free agent forward.
Jordan Shusterman and guest host Ben Nicholson-Smith discuss the shocking signing of Corbin Burnes, the latest on a possible Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract extension with the Blue Jays and recap all the latest signings in baseball.
The Rangers have found themselves in a situation that may result in another rebuild.
A late-game fight led to Eagles safety Sydney Brown and Cowboys cornerback Troy Pride Jr. all being ejected from Sunday's game between the rivals.
Maple Leafs center David Kampf is having a down season on offense, and his expensive salary is the chief reason why Toronto should be trading him as soon as possible.
I got to hike a large mountain this year, so I took my teen daughter. She almost quit halfway through; I debated whether I should push her anyway.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers hoped to become the NFL's fifth quarterback to throw 500 touchdown passes. Instead, he made some dubious history in one of the worst losses of his 20-year career.
A former Montreal Canadiens goaltender is enjoying the quality goaltending performances we are witnessing these days.
Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders led a Colorado resurgence in 2024. But their last game for the Buffaloes was a total dud. What happened?
The Winnipeg Jets raced into this year by setting an early-season record for wins, but the city has another connection to a speedy NHL mark that might never be equalled.Billy Mosienko was already a star winger for the Chicago Blackhawks when, in 1952, he became a legend.On March 23, the five-foot-eight nimble skater from Winnipeg's North End lit the goal lamp three times in 21 seconds."It's just an incredible record from an incredible guy. I think it's going to stand forever," said Winnipegger T
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley is down to his final game to try to break Eric Dickerson’s season rushing record.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two years ago, the Carolina Panthers had Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold on their roster.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jerry Jones didn't just have to watch his Cowboys get roughed up by Philadelphia in yet another loss in a season that will end without a trip to the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers didn't set any statistical goals for his rookie season, he said, because he had “no clue what to expect, coming from college to the NFL.”
Colby Covington surprisingly took well to Chael Sonnen wanting to stop his fight at UFC on ESPN 63. Sonnen cornered Covington (17-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) in his doctor stoppage TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley (21-6 MMA, 11-4 UFC) earlier this month at Amalie Arena in Tampa, F