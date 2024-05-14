Super Gran star Gudrun Ure dies aged 98

Gudrun Ure, the star of beloved 1980s children's show Super Gran, has died aged 98.

Her portrayal of the granny who gained superpowers after being struck by a magic ray won her legions of young fans in the ITV series, which ran from 1985 through to 1987.

Her death was confirmed by her niece Kate McNeill.

As well as Super Gran, Mrs Ure appeared in a number of stage productions, radio plays and other TV shows, including starring opposite Orson Welles in a 1951 stage version of Hamlet's Othello directed by the Hollywood star.

Her niece remembered her as a "really kind" person who was happy to be recognised for her most famous role.

She added that when she last saw her aunt in December, the actress had enjoyed hearing that there were plans to reboot the TV show as a new film, and recalled the likes of George Best appearing on the programme.

Ure was born on 12 March 1926 in the Campsie area to Allan and Lily Ure.

She was the oldest of three children, and had outlived her two brothers.

Although she enjoyed a lengthy career, her most famous role came aged 59, when she took on the part of Super Gran.

Based on a series of books written by Forrest Wilson, the show was about Granny Smith, who gains superpowers after accidentally being hit by a magic ray .

She then uses her powers to protect the residents of Chiselton from a series of villains - most notably Scottish actor Iain Cuthbertson's scheming Scunner Campbell.

The programme was hugely popular and was sold abroad to around 60 other countries.

In 1985 it won an International Emmy award in the Children and Young People category.

It also saw a host of diverse guests appear, including Billy Connolly, who also sang the programme's theme tune, comedian Spike Milligan, former Doctor Who Patrick Troughton and strongman champion Geoff Cates.

Ure lived in London for most of of her life, and started her acting career initially in children's theatre.

In 1951 spent six weeks playing Desdemona opposite Hollywood star Welles in his production of Othello, while she dubbed over the actress Suzanne Cloutier for a film version of the project.

She performed in a number of other films, TV and radio productions from the 1950s onwards, including as Lady MacBeth in a Encyclopaedia Britannica series of educational films, several episodes of Casualty and a murder victim in Midsomer Murders.

Her niece added: "She had a very memorable voice. I remember my husband was watching Casualty one night, and I went 'that's Gudrun' as soon as I heard the voice."

Ure was married for over 40 years to John Ramsay, who died in 2008. The couple had a stepson, Gordon.

She lived in London and died at her home.