'Super Mario World' Was the Best SNES Game Nintendo Ever Made

It just doesn’t get much better than the SNES. The Super Nintendo, or as it was known in Japan, Super Famicon, was one of the most groundbreaking consoles in gaming history. Nintendo’s second home console brought stellar 16-bit graphics, shoulder buttons, and a ton of other breakthroughs to the industry, alongside some seriously legendary titles. Though it’s often overshadowed by the Nintendo 64, the SNES was easily one of the brightest moments for the company. Debuting in 1990, it survived over an entire decade in an industry that is known for being rapidly fast-moving, and though it was discontinued in 2003, many of its games are still enjoyed to this day, almost 30 whole years later.

It’s not easy choosing only 15 SNES video games to rank, but here are our picks for the best titles of all time on the console.