Super Saturday 2024 Is Expected to Attract 157.2 Million Holiday Shoppers

Brace yourself for a surge in holiday shopping on “Super Saturday.”

According to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, an estimated 157.2 million consumers will be shopping on Super Saturday this year, up from 141.9 million during the Saturday before Christmas last year. A total of 158.5 million shoppers came out for Super Saturday in 2022.

More from WWD

ADVERTISEMENT

Super Saturday is all the more important given the shorter holiday season, with only 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year versus 31 days last year. Simon Property Group and other mall and outlet operators have been reporting robust shopper traffic during the beginning of the fourth quarter and into Thanksgiving weekend. And there are always procrastinators who end up desperately seeking holiday gifts at the last minute.

The NRF and Prosper based its Super Saturday findings on an annual survey of 7,861 adult consumers. It was conducted Dec. 2-9 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.

“Super Saturday is one of the last opportunities during the holiday season for consumers to get the remaining items on their shopping list,” said NRF vice president of industry and consumer insights Katherine Cullen in a statement. “With a shortened window between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, consumers will be hitting stores and shopping online to get those final gifts and to take advantage of special promotions and deals.”

According to the NRF and Prosper, 69.5 million, or 44 percent of all Super Saturday shoppers, plan to shop both in-store and online, up from 58.3 million (41 percent) in 2023. Approximately 49.4 million (31 percent) expect to shop exclusively in-store, down from 52.8 million (37 percent) last year. A total of 38.2 million (24 percent) plan to shop online only, which is up from 30.8 million (22 percent) in 2023.

The survey indicated that as of early December, consumers had purchased 50 percent of the items on their shopping list, on average, while only 10 percent were completely done. Those with at least half of their shopping left to finish said they were waiting because they were still trying to figure out what to buy (37 percent) had other financial priorities before December (27 percent), or were waiting for family members and friends to let them know what gifts they want (24 percent).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whether shoppers have planned out their shopping list or are waiting until the last minute, most shoppers still have purchases left to make before December 25,” said Phil Rist, Prosper Insights and Analytics executive vice president of strategy, in a statement. “As with last year, over half of consumers expect they will complete their shopping in the week leading up to the Christmas holiday.”

The leading destinations consumers plan to finish their shopping are online (49 percent), department stores (37 percent), discount stores (27 percent) and clothing and accessory stores (25 percent). The top gifts shoppers have purchased so far include clothing and accessories followed by toys, gift cards, books, video games and other media and personal care or beauty items.

Similar to last year, 71 percent of those surveyed indicated that they plan to shop the week immediately following Dec. 25 to take advantage of holiday sales and promotions, gift cards and return or exchange unwanted gifts and holiday items.

The NRF has forecast that holiday spending, including purchases in both November and December, is expected to increase between 2.5 and 3.5 percent over 2023, totaling $979.5 billion to $989 billion.

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.